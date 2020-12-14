Trump makes nonsensical claims about ‘a fake water main break’ in latest post-election Twitter tantrum

President Donald Trump on Monday threw yet another tantrum about losing the 2020 presidential election, and this time it involved a bizarre claim about officials in Georgia faking a water main break at a vote counting facility to give them more time to haul in phony ballots.

After quoting Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, who asked why swing states stopped counting in the middle of the night on election day, the president repeated a nonsensical and baseless conspiracy theory that has already been debunked.

“Because they waited to find out how many ballots they had to produce in order to steal the Rigged Election,” the president wrote. “They were so far behind that they needed time, & a fake ‘water main break’, to recover!”

Georgia elections official Gabriel Sterling last week debunked the false claim that Fulton County election officials faked a burst water main at a vote-counting facility.

Although it’s true that a burst water pipe did delay some ballot counting on election night into Wednesday morning, Sterling said that security camera footage taken at the facility showed there was absolutely no foul play involved.

“You’ll see when they walk in, and they see the obvious water leak on the floor,” Sterling said last week, according to the New York Times. “You will see when they move all the stuff out of the way. You will see the Zamboni, little carpet-dryer thingy driving around. I mean, you can see all the things happen, you can see the table get put in place.”

