Trump promotes tweet saying that Georgia’s GOP governor ‘will soon be going to jail’
President Donald Trump is now promoting a tweet from conspiracy theory lawyer Lin Wood that predicted Georgia’s Republican governor and secretary of state would soon be thrown in jail.
In the tweet, which was retweeted by the president on Tuesday morning, Wood encouraged legal consequences for Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger, both of whom have drawn the president’s ire by refusing to do his bidding in overturning President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in their state.
“President Trump is a genuinely good man,” wrote Wood. “He does not really like to fire people. I bet he dislikes putting people in jail, especially ‘Republicans.’ He gave [Kemp and Raffensberger] every chance to get it right. They refused. They will soon be going to jail.”
Despite Wood’s tweet, however, it is not clear what laws Kemp and Raffensberger may have broken, and the two men have repeatedly cited state and federal election laws to justify their decisions to not overturn the results in Georgia, which Biden narrowly won in November by just under 12,000 votes.
CNN’s John Harwood: ‘Selfish’ Trump might punish Mitch McConnell by sinking Georgia Senate races
CNN correspondent John Harwood on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump could try to fire Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) by undermining the two Senate runoff races in Georgia.
Weeks after the 2020 presidential race had been called for Joe Biden, McConnell finally recognized his win on Tuesday.
"Today, I want to congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden. The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He's devoted himself to public service for many years," McConnell said in a statement on the Senate floor. "I also want to congratulate the vice president-elect, our colleague from California, Senator Harris."
‘I can’t imagine anything worse’: Palm Beach locals dreading Trump’s permanent move to Mar-a-Lago
In interviews with Town & Country, Palm Beach locals expressed dismay that Donald Trump will soon be setting up housekeeping permanently at this Mar-a-Lago resort instead of returning to his native New York now that he lost his re-election bid.
In 2019, the president and his wife changed their residency to Florida -- which also happens to have lower state taxes than New York -- with the New York Times reporting, "Each of the Trumps filed a ‘declaration of domicile’ saying that the Mar-a-Lago Club, Mr. Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, will be their permanent residence.”
‘He is Deep State!’ Trump supporters seethe after Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell finally congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory in the 2020 presidential election, and President Donald Trump's base is not happy about it.
In the wake of McConnell's statement on the Senate floor, which came a full six weeks after the end of the 2020 election, many Trump supporters accused the Kentucky senator of being a "Republican in Name Only" and also part of the so-called "Deep State," while others made racist comments claiming that McConnell must be working for the Chinese government because his wife, Elaine Chao, is of Chinese descent.