Trump promotes tweet saying that Georgia’s GOP governor ‘will soon be going to jail’

President Donald Trump is now promoting a tweet from conspiracy theory lawyer Lin Wood that predicted Georgia’s Republican governor and secretary of state would soon be thrown in jail.

In the tweet, which was retweeted by the president on Tuesday morning, Wood encouraged legal consequences for Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger, both of whom have drawn the president’s ire by refusing to do his bidding in overturning President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in their state.

“President Trump is a genuinely good man,” wrote Wood. “He does not really like to fire people. I bet he dislikes putting people in jail, especially ‘Republicans.’ He gave [Kemp and Raffensberger] every chance to get it right. They refused. They will soon be going to jail.”

Despite Wood’s tweet, however, it is not clear what laws Kemp and Raffensberger may have broken, and the two men have repeatedly cited state and federal election laws to justify their decisions to not overturn the results in Georgia, which Biden narrowly won in November by just under 12,000 votes.