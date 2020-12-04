Trump rants about the media while refusing to concede he lost the 2020 election

President Donald Trump continued to complain about the press on Friday — while refusing to concede that he lost the 2020 presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden.

Since the 2020 election, Trump has been frustrated that the press has accurately reported that there is no evidence to back up Trump’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. Trump has even been waging war on Fox News, urging his supporters to flip the channel to NewsMax or OAN.

“The only thing more RIGGED than the 2020 Presidential Election is the FAKE NEWS SUPPRESSED MEDIA,” Trump argued. His contention that the election was “rigged” is false and he did not explain how the news was both “fake” and “suppressed.”

“No matter how big or important the story, if it is even slightly positive for ‘us’, or negative for ‘them’, it will not be reported!” Trump claimed, without offering any evidence.

A reoccurring theme of Trump’s presidency is how he confuses any negative story as “fake news” instead of just being bad news.

On Tuesday, Trump even tweeted that official federal court documents were “fake news.”

