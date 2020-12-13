Trump rants ‘swing states found massive VOTER FRAUD’ — but he still can’t name who committed fraud
President Donald Trump is still struggling to prove that there was voter fraud.
According to his own lawyers, there was no voter fraud.
“This is not a fraud case,” Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani admitted in a Pennsylvania court room.
“We are not alleging fraud in this lawsuit. We are not alleging anyone stealing the election,” said Trump campaign attorney Kory Langhofer to an Arizona judge.
When Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) filed his lawsuit, joined by 17 other state attorneys general, he explained that it too wasn’t a voter fraud case. He claimed that fraud is actually “undetectable,” but because it was undetectable, it meant that there was fraud. That’s why he wants to see the election overturned.
“Despite the chaos of election night and the days which followed, the media has consistently proclaimed that no widespread voter fraud has been proven,” Paxton’s lawsuit says. “But this observation misses the point. The constitutional issue is not whether voters committed fraud but whether state officials violated the law by systematically loosening the measures for ballot integrity so that fraud becomes undetectable.”
Swing States that have found massive VOTER FRAUD, which is all of them, CANNOT LEGALLY CERTIFY these votes as complete & correct without committing a severely punishable crime. Everybody knows that dead people, below age people, illegal immigrants, fake signatures, prisoners,….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2020
….place in Detroit, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and elsewhere. In all Swing State cases, there are far more votes than are necessary to win the State, and the Election itself. Therefore, VOTES CANNOT BE CERTIFIED. THIS ELECTION IS UNDER PROTEST!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2020
Trump has yet to name any specific cases or voters who committed fraud.
2020 Election
Trump rants ‘swing states found massive VOTER FRAUD’ — but he still can’t name who committed fraud
President Donald Trump is still struggling to prove that there was voter fraud.
According to his own lawyers, there was no voter fraud.
“This is not a fraud case,” Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani admitted in a Pennsylvania court room.
“We are not alleging fraud in this lawsuit. We are not alleging anyone stealing the election," said Trump campaign attorney Kory Langhofer to an Arizona judge.
2020 Election
Trump golfing and ranting about election conspiracies while the US government is attacked by Russia
President Donald Trump spent the day golfing and ranting on Twitter. Meanwhile, the Russian government was hacking the U.S. Commerce Department.
The Washington Post reported Sunday that it wasn't known what all was taken or what information was accessed, but it serves as another example of Russian aggression that is being ignored by Trump.
2020 Election
Trump-loving lawyer adds Canada to the list of thousands trying to steal the election from Trump
Lawyer L. Lin Wood is one of two of President Donald Trump's legal pals working to stage lawsuits to take the 2020 election results from President-elect Joe Biden. But in a new Sunday tweet, his allegations of conspiracy are now including America's neighbor to the north, Canada.
"CCP & 1000’s of US citizens worked together to try to steal 2020 election at top of ticket & selected down ballot (sic) races," Wood tweeted. "Serbia, Canada, Venezuela, Cuba, CIA, George Soros, Bill Gates, Biden, Clinton Foundation & many national state & local officials from both parties involved."
https://twitter.com/LLinWood/status/1338219546684121089