Trump refuses to say whether he still has confidence in AG Bill Barr

President Donald Trump on Thursday refused to say whether he still had confidence in embattled Attorney General Bill Barr.

According to Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason, the president was asked whether Barr still had his confidence, and Trump replied that reporters should ask him that question again in a few weeks.

Trump is reportedly furious at Barr for two reasons.

First, Barr told the Associated Press this week that so far the Department of Justice has found no evidence of systemic voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 election.

Second, the president is angry that Barr did not manage to get the results of the probe into the FBI’s handling of the Russian election interference investigation out before election day.

