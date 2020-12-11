Trump releases campaign-style video — 34 days after the race was called for President-elect Biden
President Donald Trump on Friday released a campaign-style video as he continues to attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Trump is hoping the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the election states in four swing states that he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.
Since the race was called for Biden on Nov. 7th, Trump has argued on Twitter and in court that he should remain president despite losing the election.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020
On Friday, Trump released a new video urging his supporters to call their legislators and demand they work to overturn the election results.
According to The Washington Post, Biden won 7,060,412 more votes than Trump and won the Electoral College 306-232.
Watch:
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020
2020 Election
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020
2020 Election
