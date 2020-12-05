Trump only lets GOP senators speak for 2 minutes — combined — at his campaign rally for them in Georgia

President Donald Trump traveled to Georgia on Saturday for his first campaign rally after losing the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden.

Republicans had worried that Trump would use his speech to air his grievances and conspiracy theories — and they were correct. Trump began his speech by lying that he won Georgia and kneecapped the GOP candidates by pushing conspiracy theories that Republican officials “rigged” the election for Democrats.

More than one hour into his speech, Trump finally turned the microphone over to interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA).

However, the two spoke for less than two minutes — combined.

Before the November election, Trump humiliated Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) by only letting her speak for one minute at an Arizona rally. McSally lost her election and Trump lost the state.

Watch: