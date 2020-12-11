Trump sets off alarms with ‘very weird statement’ about stopping the ‘world from killing itself’
President Donald Trump started off the day with a weird tweet that left many other social media users confused and alarmed.
Trump began tweeting early Friday morning by touting his diplomatic record and the swift development of a COVID-19 vaccine, and insisted Joe Biden would bungle the response to the pandemic, before firing off a strange statement with no explanation.
I just want to stop the world from killing itself!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020
Other Twitter users puzzled over the president’s tweet.
this is not at all an alarming thing to wake up to https://t.co/QKa5zaHbzz
— Tom “Pandemic Has Broken My Brain” Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) December 11, 2020
This is what a super villain says before setting off his doomsday device. https://t.co/ODohSWFfga
— Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) December 11, 2020
You literally just killed someone at 9:30 last night. This is on top of the daily 9/11’s worth of people you kill. https://t.co/OOGsjvexaQ
— julie niesen (@winemedineme) December 11, 2020
Said ten hours after a federal execution during a lame-duck period in the presidency for which he ignored pleas for leniency https://t.co/MUhs0uorbU
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 11, 2020
Wear a mask. https://t.co/jn49xJMXfT
— Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) December 11, 2020
Too late. pic.twitter.com/13kPcxtGw6
— 🏖MORDE1😷 (@MORDE110) December 11, 2020
And then the executions began. https://t.co/YxgNLdwqVI
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) December 11, 2020
Sir, I’m grateful this isn’t the kind of very weird statement the cult leader makes at the end before he does something totally insane!
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 11, 2020
293,000 dead Americans might disagree pic.twitter.com/5H2eoQRijO
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) December 11, 2020
Trump is having a meltdown. https://t.co/cVcdkDbtcy
— Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) December 11, 2020
Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis were unavailable for comment https://t.co/eD8gZd8VYg
— Daniel Larison (@DanielLarison) December 11, 2020
How’s the packing going? Need any help? (Asking for 81 million friends…) https://t.co/MtdgKLdMto
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) December 11, 2020
You are the reason why the world is killing itself—through denying climate change, through stoking hatred, through taking healthcare away from people, and so on.
— Edgar 306 Poe (@poedoepie) December 11, 2020
I want you to stop killing us!!! pic.twitter.com/Wz6mFbDbiG
— Cathygraphics🇺🇸✍️💙 #MeidasMighty (@LiegeoisCathy) December 11, 2020
This coming from the Covid negligent homicide in chief pic.twitter.com/EqKT9LZXfD
— Rowicz (@Rowvitch2012) December 11, 2020
https://t.co/TV2S4zs0cT pic.twitter.com/4rEOcrA6lo
— G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) December 11, 2020