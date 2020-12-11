Trump sets off alarms with ‘very weird statement’ about stopping the ‘world from killing itself’

President Donald Trump started off the day with a weird tweet that left many other social media users confused and alarmed.

Trump began tweeting early Friday morning by touting his diplomatic record and the swift development of a COVID-19 vaccine, and insisted Joe Biden would bungle the response to the pandemic, before firing off a strange statement with no explanation.

ADVERTISEMENT

I just want to stop the world from killing itself! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

Other Twitter users puzzled over the president’s tweet.

this is not at all an alarming thing to wake up to https://t.co/QKa5zaHbzz — Tom “Pandemic Has Broken My Brain” Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) December 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is what a super villain says before setting off his doomsday device. https://t.co/ODohSWFfga — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) December 11, 2020

You literally just killed someone at 9:30 last night. This is on top of the daily 9/11’s worth of people you kill. https://t.co/OOGsjvexaQ — julie niesen (@winemedineme) December 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Said ten hours after a federal execution during a lame-duck period in the presidency for which he ignored pleas for leniency https://t.co/MUhs0uorbU — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

And then the executions began. https://t.co/YxgNLdwqVI — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) December 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Sir, I’m grateful this isn’t the kind of very weird statement the cult leader makes at the end before he does something totally insane! — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 11, 2020

293,000 dead Americans might disagree pic.twitter.com/5H2eoQRijO — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) December 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is having a meltdown. https://t.co/cVcdkDbtcy — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) December 11, 2020

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis were unavailable for comment https://t.co/eD8gZd8VYg — Daniel Larison (@DanielLarison) December 11, 2020

How’s the packing going? Need any help? (Asking for 81 million friends…) https://t.co/MtdgKLdMto — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) December 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You are the reason why the world is killing itself—through denying climate change, through stoking hatred, through taking healthcare away from people, and so on. — Edgar 306 Poe (@poedoepie) December 11, 2020

I want you to stop killing us!!! pic.twitter.com/Wz6mFbDbiG — Cathygraphics🇺🇸✍️💙 #MeidasMighty (@LiegeoisCathy) December 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This coming from the Covid negligent homicide in chief pic.twitter.com/EqKT9LZXfD — Rowicz (@Rowvitch2012) December 11, 2020