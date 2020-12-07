Trump still poses a domestic threat — according to the election security chief he fired
Published 1 min ago
on
Published1 min ago
on
The former election security chief called President Donald Trump a domestic threat.
Christopher Krebs, who served as director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency until last month, told Axios that the president poses a threat to democracy.
“There is disinformation that he is spreading,” Krebs said. “I mean, disinformation is one type of threat.”
Krebs was fired by Trump after declaring the election had been the “most secure in American history,” which contradicted the president’s baseless claims that fraud had cost him re-election.
