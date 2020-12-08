Trump supporters on why they don’t wear masks: We don’t have the ‘vibrational frequencies’ to get coronavirus
In a video posted to their Twitter account this Tuesday, comedy duo The Good Liars interviewed a pair of Trump supporters, asking the women why they don’t wear masks in the midst of a surging global pandemic.
“We don’t have the vibrational frequency to host the virus,” one of the women said. “So, if you don’t have that vibrational frequency right here, you’re not gonna get it.”
According to the other woman, she doesn’t “put life into COVID,” so she’s immune from the virus. “I never wear a mask,” she said. “Ever.”
