Trump tells White House Hanukkah party there might be a Jewish ‘miracle’ that helps him ‘win this election’

President Donald Trump spent his Wednesday White House Hanukkah party talking about the “miracle” he’s searching for after the November election.

“The Jewish people have endured a lot over the centuries but always overcame the most impossible situations,” Trump said after walking downstairs from the residence wearing a coat. “Miracles are possible. Maybe we’ll see one in the near future. Yes, we’re not giving up, and we’ll keep fighting to ensure four more years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hanukkah begins Thursday when Jews will celebrate the “festival of lights” and while there are many songs. On the first night, you light the shamash, which is the helper candle in the middle of a Menorah and recite the Shehecheyanu to “our God, Sovereign of all, who has kept us alive, sustained us, and brought us to this season.”

At no point in the blessings throughout the eight nights is there a prayer for winning elections.

See the video of Trump below:

The Jewish people have endured a lot over the centuries but always overcame the most impossible situations. Miracles are possible maybe we'll see one in the near future. Yes, we're not giving up and we'll keep fighting to ensure 4 more years.@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/95M220BzAy — Mark Kennedy (@RealMarkKennedy) December 10, 2020

VIDEO: Trump tells the crowd at the Hanukkah party that with the help of “certain very important people, if they have wisdom and if they have courage, we are going to win this election.” — remarks followed with loud chants of “four more years.” pic.twitter.com/FjCyFGOqPC — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) December 10, 2020