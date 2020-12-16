Trump thought about staging a White House sit-in during inauguration: report

An extensive CNN report Wednesday revealed that President Donald Trump has thought about staging a sit-in and refusing to leave the White House during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

In most presidencies, the handoff is part of a peaceful transfer of power where the outgoing president attends the day’s festivities while a SWAT-team-like moving crew helps White House staff pack everything of the first families and brings in the incoming president’s things, so it feels like home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, who continues to maintain he won the 2020 election, has told aides that he will not leave the White House on January 20.

“In his moments of deepest denial,” CNN reported, “Trump has told some advisers that he will refuse to leave the White House on Inauguration Day, only to be walked down from that ledge.”

While Trump may pretend he’s going to stay in the White House, that wouldn’t go well for him. As of noon on Inauguration Day, Secret Service would probably shoo the president out.

Trump is struggling with where he’ll go when he leaves the White House. He made a deal with Palm Beach County that if he took over Mar-a-Lago that he would never turn it into a residence. Neighbors are now suing to ensure that the president doesn’t live in the exclusive club.