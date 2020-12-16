Trump thought about staging a White House sit-in during inauguration: report
An extensive CNN report Wednesday revealed that President Donald Trump has thought about staging a sit-in and refusing to leave the White House during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
In most presidencies, the handoff is part of a peaceful transfer of power where the outgoing president attends the day’s festivities while a SWAT-team-like moving crew helps White House staff pack everything of the first families and brings in the incoming president’s things, so it feels like home.
Trump, who continues to maintain he won the 2020 election, has told aides that he will not leave the White House on January 20.
“In his moments of deepest denial,” CNN reported, “Trump has told some advisers that he will refuse to leave the White House on Inauguration Day, only to be walked down from that ledge.”
While Trump may pretend he’s going to stay in the White House, that wouldn’t go well for him. As of noon on Inauguration Day, Secret Service would probably shoo the president out.
Trump is struggling with where he’ll go when he leaves the White House. He made a deal with Palm Beach County that if he took over Mar-a-Lago that he would never turn it into a residence. Neighbors are now suing to ensure that the president doesn’t live in the exclusive club.
Trump administration to delay report of foreign election interference: report
Fox News on Wednesday published a report billed as an exclusive that the Trump administration would blow past a deadline to publish a report on foreign election interference in the 2020 election.
"The 2020 Intelligence Community Assessment focused on foreign election influence will be delayed, Fox News has learned, amid a dispute between senior intelligence analysts over whether China sought to influence the election," Brooke Singman of Fox News reported.
Fox quoted Amanda Schoch, the assistant Director of National Intelligence for strategic communications.
"This afternoon the DNI was notified by career intelligence officials that the Intelligence Community will not meet the December 18 deadline, set by Executive Order and Congress, to submit the IC’s classified assessment on foreign threats to the 2020 U.S. elections," Schoch said in a statement.
2020 Election
Pennsylvania GOP congressmen who wanted to throw out their own state’s votes still don’t acknowledge Biden’s win
PHILADELPHIA —The seven Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania who supported a lawsuit that would have thrown out their own state's votes in the presidential race had little to say about the final outcome after the U.S. Supreme Court flatly rejected their effort and the Electoral College certified President-elect Joe Biden as the winner this week. Three of the seven, Reps. Fred Keller, Dan Meuser and Scott Perry, issued statements saying the amicus brief they signed, which supported a Texas lawsuit targeting Pennsylvania's votes, was only trying to ensure the proper procedures were followed.... (more…)