Trump tricking supporters into believing he was robbed so he can ‘rant and rave in his underwear’ at Biden: Michael Steele

Published

2 hours ago

on

Donald Trump (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

MSNBC’s Michael Steele said President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss are doomed to fail, and he knows it.

The former chairman of the Republican National Committee told “Morning Joe” that Trump has no chance of winning, with one procedural win stacked against dozens of courtroom losses, but was instead playing a different sort of game.

“Where we stand, 1 in 50 or 1 in 60, however many cases have gone before various judicial bodies after the election,” Steele said. “That’s in one sense not the point. Look at what else has happened. Out on the streets across the country, in neighborhoods that Donald Trump has a great deal of sway, you have an increasingly riled up base of support for the idea that the president, Donald Trump, did not lose this election.”

Trump is hoping to capitalize on that anger and mistrust to maintain his grip on the Republican Party and his core supporters, Steele said.

“At the end of the day, that has been the main end game, to sow enough seed of doubt and to create a ground swell among certain quarters across the country in the idea that this system was so rigged and it was so well-rigged and so well-coordinated by the Democrats and God knows who else, that, you know, he could create this narrative that will sustain him beyond his days in the White House,” Steele said.

“That’s what this is about at this point,” he added. “This is about ginning up the kind of momentum he wants to carry with him out of the White House to then be able to sit on the sidelines and rant and rave in his underwear at Joe Biden while he has a sycophantic chorus behind him. It is dangerous, it is problematic for Joe Biden for certain, but this is the end game here. It’s not about the court victories or losses so much as it is what he’s now been able to do with a significant number of Americans believing that this election was rigged.”

