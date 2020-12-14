Trump was ‘expecting Brian Kemp to cheat’ for him and lashed out when he refused: Georgia GOP strategist

President Donald Trump is still lashing out at Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, as the president attacked him as a “fool” on Twitter early on Monday morning.

The Washington Post reports that Trump has been unhappy with Kemp for the last year, starting when Kemp told Trump that he planned to appoint Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) to the Senate even though the president felt there were better options.

The tensions all came to a head last month when Trump lost Georgia and Kemp refused to intervene to steal the state for him.

“Republicans fell into a trap by expecting [Georgia Secretary of State] Brad Raffensperger and Brian Kemp to cheat for them,” Jordan Fuchs, a longtime Georgia GOP strategist and current deputy secretary of state under Raffensperger. “This has fed into the hands of Democrats.”

Some Trump allies say that Kemp erred early in his meetings with the president by not doing enough to “kowtow” to his ego.

“Kemp stood out as a Republican governor who didn’t seem to think he needed Trump,” one White House official tells the Post. “He’s never shown a particular need to play ball with the president, which I think really irked Trump, so that’s kind of the origin of it.”