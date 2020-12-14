Trump was ‘expecting Brian Kemp to cheat’ for him and lashed out when he refused: Georgia GOP strategist
President Donald Trump is still lashing out at Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, as the president attacked him as a “fool” on Twitter early on Monday morning.
The Washington Post reports that Trump has been unhappy with Kemp for the last year, starting when Kemp told Trump that he planned to appoint Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) to the Senate even though the president felt there were better options.
The tensions all came to a head last month when Trump lost Georgia and Kemp refused to intervene to steal the state for him.
“Republicans fell into a trap by expecting [Georgia Secretary of State] Brad Raffensperger and Brian Kemp to cheat for them,” Jordan Fuchs, a longtime Georgia GOP strategist and current deputy secretary of state under Raffensperger. “This has fed into the hands of Democrats.”
Some Trump allies say that Kemp erred early in his meetings with the president by not doing enough to “kowtow” to his ego.
“Kemp stood out as a Republican governor who didn’t seem to think he needed Trump,” one White House official tells the Post. “He’s never shown a particular need to play ball with the president, which I think really irked Trump, so that’s kind of the origin of it.”
2020 Election
Rick Wilson: Trump is leaving behind the worst ‘scum’ of the GOP to continue the destruction he began
In his column for the Daily Beast, Rick Wilson, the conservative campaign adviser and founder of the Lincoln Project, explained that just because Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, that doesn't mean the worst the Republican Party has to offer is gone.
In his place, he argues, lawmakers every bit as awful and power-grasping as the outgoing president will be filling the void with one eye on setting the stage for Trump's return and the other on doing more damage to the country.
2020 Election
African-Americans to play key role in Georgia run-offs, determining control of US Senate
Early voting begins Monday in run-offs for both US Senate seats in Georgia, with the outcome determining whether Republicans or Democrats control the upper house of Congress. African-American voters who played a key role in President-elect Joe Biden’s upset victory in the usually Republican state will need to turn out again if Democrats hope to win both races and take control of the Senate.
In the November election, Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia since former president Bill Clinton won the state in 1992.
But since no candidate in Georgia’s two US Senate races won more than half of the votes, state law requires run-offs to decide who will join the 50 Republican and 48 Democratic senators already elected to serve in the 117th US Congress. If Democrats win both Georgia races to create an even split of the 100-seat Senate, it would be Democratic Vice President-elect Kamala Harris who casts the deciding vote.
2020 Election
US government confirms cyberattack
The US government confirmed Sunday that its computer networks had been hit by a cyberattack, as The Washington Post reported at least two departments had been targeted by Russian state hackers.
"We have been working closely with our agency partners regarding recently discovered activity on government networks," a spokesperson for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency told AFP.
"CISA is providing technical assistance to affected entities as they work to identify and mitigate any potential compromises."
The Post said the hacks were linked to an attack last week on cybersecurity firm FireEye, which said its own defenses were breached by sophisticated attackers who stole tools used to test customers' computer systems.