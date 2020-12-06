Trump won’t be invited back to Georgia because he’s already done too much ‘harm’: GOP campaign consultant
Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, Republican campaign consultant Susan Del Percio said it is unlikely that the Georgia Republican Party will invite Donald Trump back to the state to campaign for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue who are both facing a runoff election against their Democratic opponents in January.
The morning after the president held a rally in Valdosta where he briefly mentioned the two Senate candidates before launching into a litany of complaints about losing his re-election bid, host Alex Witt asked her Republican guest, “He spent more time airing his grievances than actually campaigning for the two senate candidates.- what do you make of that?”
“Well, last night there was also a weather storm that moved in, it was called a bomb cyclone and I think that you can probably use that title for what we saw,” she quipped as the rest of the panel laughed. “I mean, Donald Trump was being typical Donald Trump; putting himself above everybody else.”
“He doesn’t care what happens to those Senate seats, he only cares about being able to scam millions of Americans who support him out of more money so he can have a bigger PAC to serve himself,” she continued. “This is what it is all about. Now, I’m curious if he will end up doing a second rally because I think that the harm he has done in the first one, and the division he has caused within the Republican Party of Georgia is very significant. I don’t think that he will be asked back.”
“You don’t think that can be repaired?” host Witt pressed.
“No, I do not,” Del Percio replied.
Watch below:
2020 Election
‘Part of the election coup’: Fox News viewers go berserk after Chris Wallace calls Biden ‘president-elect’
Fox News viewers expressed outrage at Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace on Sunday after he repeatedly insisted that Joe Biden is the rightful president-elect.
Wallace made the remarks during an interview with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, who referred to Biden as a former vice president.
“He’s president-elect," Wallace told Azar multiple times.
On Twitter, some Fox News viewers said that Wallace was part of an "election coup." Others falsely argued that Wallace was wrong because there has not yet been meeting of the Electoral College, where electors will cast their votes for president.
2020 Election
‘You’ve lost your mind’: Ex-GOP lawmaker calls on two former colleagues to resign for insisting Trump won
Former Rep. Dave Jolly (R-FL) said two of his former colleagues in the House need to resign if they refuse to accept that former Vice President Joe Biden will be the new president in light of the overwhelming evidence that he beat Donald Trump.
Appearing on MSNBC with host Alex Witt, the former lawmaker said it is an act of cowardice for over 200 Republicans to refuse to acknowledge to the press that Biden is the president-elect.
Pressed by host Witt on two Republicans, Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Mo Brooks (R-AL) who have been insisting without a doubt that Trump won, Jolly grew incensed.
2020 Election
Ousted cyber chief slams hypocrisy of elected GOPers: ‘They’ve accepted their outcomes and their races’
Former Department of Homeland Security official Chris Krebs on Sunday slammed Republican candidates who have accepted the outcomes of their elections but have refused to admit that President Donald Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden.
Krebs, who is the former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, was fired by Trump after his group released a statement calling the 2020 election the most secure in U.S. history.
"Just 27 congressional Republicans have acknowledged Joe Biden's victory," CBS host Margaret Brennan told Krebs during a Sunday interview. "That's 27 out of 249. Why are the majority of Republicans remaining silent on what you're describing here as a security risk?"