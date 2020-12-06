Trump won’t be invited back to Georgia because he’s already done too much ‘harm’: GOP campaign consultant

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, Republican campaign consultant Susan Del Percio said it is unlikely that the Georgia Republican Party will invite Donald Trump back to the state to campaign for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue who are both facing a runoff election against their Democratic opponents in January.

The morning after the president held a rally in Valdosta where he briefly mentioned the two Senate candidates before launching into a litany of complaints about losing his re-election bid, host Alex Witt asked her Republican guest, “He spent more time airing his grievances than actually campaigning for the two senate candidates.- what do you make of that?”

“Well, last night there was also a weather storm that moved in, it was called a bomb cyclone and I think that you can probably use that title for what we saw,” she quipped as the rest of the panel laughed. “I mean, Donald Trump was being typical Donald Trump; putting himself above everybody else.”

“He doesn’t care what happens to those Senate seats, he only cares about being able to scam millions of Americans who support him out of more money so he can have a bigger PAC to serve himself,” she continued. “This is what it is all about. Now, I’m curious if he will end up doing a second rally because I think that the harm he has done in the first one, and the division he has caused within the Republican Party of Georgia is very significant. I don’t think that he will be asked back.”

“You don’t think that can be repaired?” host Witt pressed.

“No, I do not,” Del Percio replied.

Watch below: