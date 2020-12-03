Quantcast
Trump’s blizzard of election lies should trigger 25th Amendment: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Published

2 hours ago

on

Donald Trump during a White House address on December 2, 2020. (Screenshot/Facebook)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said any other president who behaved like Donald Trump would have been removed long before now.

The president ranted and lied about his election loss for three quarters of an hour, and the “Morning Joe” host was disgusted by the grim spectacle and its corrosive effects on American life.

“It’s the challenge that also has to do with the fact that so many people have become isolated, they sit in their homes all day and they’ll either watch cable news, whatever channel, or they’ll listen to a podcast,” Scarborough said. “They’ll go online and see things that reinforce their pre-existing worldview. They’re solo operators and then they’ll spew hate back out online, and again, this lack of civilizing forces in society too weak to combat the lure of authoritarianism.”

“Just think about what we saw yesterday,” he continued. “The madness, the absolute madness of a president of these United States inside the Oval Office or inside the White House spewing conspiracy theories, in any prior time, his Cabinet would have gone in and they would have voted to remove him through the 25th Amendment. They would have walked him away. In any prior time, any prior administration, this wouldn’t have happened.”

“But you have now too many Americans believing him, believing the bizarre conspiracy theories,” Scarborough added. “We saw it burst on the scene with Pizzagate where a guy shows up with a gun. We have people believing that Democrats are running what pedophile cannibal rings or something like that, and the president won’t even discount that. But again, we know Donald Trump’s problem. The bigger problem the people inside the White House, including his own family, have allowed this to happen. The members of Senate who have not called him out because they’re afraid things may go bad in Georgia? Things may go bad in Georgia? You let civilization go up in flames because things may go bad in Georgia.”


Trump derailed GOP meeting by praising QAnon conspiracists as people who ‘believe in good government’: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump praised supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory in a strategy session with Republican senators over the summer.

"In a White House meeting about keeping the Senate with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.) and other aides, a discussion about the state took a wild turn when Trump brought up House candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene’s support of the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, according to people familiar with the discussion," reported Josh Dawsey, Amy Gardner, and Cleve Wootson Jr.

Trump admin held back phone numbers and addresses that could have reunited separated migrant children with parents

Published

30 mins ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

The Trump administration has been holding back information, including telephone numbers and addresses, of parents whose children they separated at the border. The administration, in a deliberate and planned program intentionally broke apart migrant families to send a message to others from Central America to not come to the United States.

After federal courts ordered the administration to reunite families, 666 children remained without families. Investigators feared they would never see them reunited because the Trump administration had made little effort from the start to track them. There was never any intention to reunite the families when the program was instituted.

Republicans in Georgia ‘laying the groundwork for new limits on voting’: report

Published

51 mins ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

Republican officials in Georgia are reportedly using President Donald Trump's false allegations of election fraud to enact new voter suppression techniques.

The New York Times pointed out the strategy in a report on Wednesday.

"Aside from trying to assuage Mr. Trump, Republicans in Georgia also appear to be laying the groundwork for new limits on voting, and particularly on absentee voting," the Times explained.

According to the report, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) has echoed Trump's concern about absentee voting and "has called for a sample audit of signatures on absentee ballot envelopes from the recent election."

