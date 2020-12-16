Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s ‘downplay and denial’ of COVID-19 named ‘Lie of the Year’ by top fact checkers

Published

13 mins ago

on

Donald Trump and Dr. Tony Fauci (screengrab)

Politifact has awarded its annual “Lie of the Year” to President Donald Trump and his political allies for spreading misinformation about the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“President Donald J. Trump fueled confusion and conspiracies from the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic,” the website wrote in its recount of all the “downplay and denial” about the pandemic. “He embraced theories that COVID-19 accounted for only a small fraction of the thousands upon thousands of deaths. He undermined public health guidance for wearing masks and cast Dr. Anthony Fauci as an unreliable flip-flopper.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Trump was the major purveyor of COVID misinformation, Politifact says he does not deserve all of credit for spreading lies about the disease, as many Fox News personalities and anonymous social media accounts helped him out.

“It was a symphony of counter narrative, and Trump was the conductor, if not the composer,” the website writes. “The message: The threat to your health was overhyped to hurt the political fortunes of the president.”

Watch Politifact’s video about COVID-19 misinformation below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

LISTEN: Bill Moyers discusses what Trump will do next as Biden’s victory drives him barking mad

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

Bill Moyers talks with noted lawyer Steven Harper and distinguished historian Heather Cox Richardson about threats to democracy.

https://soundcloud.com/moyersandcompany/bill-moyers-talks-with-heather-cox-richardson-and-steven-harper

 

ANNOUNCER: Welcome to Moyers on Democracy. The Supreme Court needed only one sentence this week to reject Republican efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania. It was a resounding rebuke of President Trump’s scheme to steal the election and stay in power. Trump’s now lost or withdrawn some 50 lawsuits, yet still refuses to concede, instead hurling a daily tirade of lies and misinformation as raw meat to his most rabid fans, prompting them to turn on democracy, by any means. To discuss all this, Bill Moyers is joined by the noted lawyer Steven Harper and the distinguished historian Heather Cox Richardson. She teaches American history at Boston College and has written several acclaimed books about the Civil War, Reconstruction, the Gilded Age, and the Republican Party, including her most recent HOW THE SOUTH WON HE CIVIL WAR: OLIGARCHY, DEMOCRACY, AND THE CONTINUING FIGHT FOR THE SOUL OF AMERICA. She writes the popular must-read daily digest of events LETTERS FROM AN AMERICAN that has earned a large following. Steven Harper retired after thirty years as a litigator at Kirkland and Ellis LLP and now teaches at Northwestern University Law School. He created and curated the Pandemic Timeline, and with his daughter Emma S. Harper, the Trump-Russia Timeline, both available on Billmoyers.com—and both valuable resources for keeping up with the crises of the Trump Administration. Steven Harper wrote THE LAWYER BUBBLE: A PROFESSION IN CRISIS as well as the novel and legal thriller THE PARTNERSHIP, among other works. Here to talk with them is Bill Moyers.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

The Republican Party has morphed into a dangerous anti-American faction

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

Twenty more House Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the House, and Greg Pence, Vice President Mike Pence’s older brother, signed onto the lawsuit filed by the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asking the Supreme Court first to take up the lawsuit, and then to throw out the presidential electors for Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Michigan. If it would do so, those state legislatures could appoint a new slate of electors for Trump, thereby tossing out President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election and handing the White House back to Trump.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘You lied repeatedly!’ Ron Johnson’s sham election hearing goes off the rails as shouting match breaks out

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

A Senate Homeland Committee hearing on election irregularities went off the rails on Wednesday after Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) began shouting at ranking member Gary Peters (D-MI).

In his opening statement, Peters had blasted Johnson for holding a "dangerous" hearing on election fraud that he said could "undermine" faith in democracy.

Minutes later, Johnson appeared to still be stinging from Peters' remarks.

"Senior Democrat leaders including ranking member Peters were involved in a process of creating a false intelligence product that was supposed to be classified, they leaked to the media that accused [Sen. Chuck Grassley] and myself of accepting and disseminating Russian disinformation," Johnson complained. "So it's just galling and I just have to point out that the purveyors of Russian disinformation -- Hillary Clinton's campaign, the DNC, the Steele dossier... that's where the disinformation is coming. That's where the false information, the lies, the false allegations."

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE