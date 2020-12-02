Trump’s family has criminal exposure for state charges — even if Trump pardons them: Ex-prosecutor

On CNN Wednesday morning, former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti confirmed that President Donald Trump’s family would still be vulnerable to state-level criminal charges, even if President Donald Trump issued them a pre-emptive pardon.

“Would there be any state charges, right, because the presidential pardon does not cover state issues, and of course that’s an issue for the president himself because you have the Manhattan DA looking into his business practices, but do Giuliani, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner face any potential legal liability in state courts?” asked anchor Jim Sciutto.

“Well, we know that in New York they are looking at the Trump Organization, and obviously Trump’s family members are high-ranking, you know, officials in that organization,” said Mariotti. “In addition, some of those Trump family members have been interviewed or sought an interview, for example, of Eric Trump. As for Giuliani, most likely not. He is under investigation by the Southern District of New York, that’s a federal investigation and that might explain why Giuliani is so eager for Trump to potentially consider these pardons.”

