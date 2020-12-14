Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s ‘ghost town’ campaign HQ is having an office equipment firesale for cash as legal team continues losing streak

Published

1 hour ago

on

Donald Trump at Miami International Airport on, Nov. 2, 2020. (Alex Gakos / Shutterstock.com)

As President Donald Trump continues to challenge his election loss and raise money from supporters, his 2020 campaign headquarters has basically shut down.

Most of the campaign signs have been removed from the northern Virginia office, the desks and memorabilia have been packed up or thrown out, and the televisions that had been mounted on the walls are being sold off for extra money, reported The Daily Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a ghost town now, with people waiting for the end,” said one person familiar with campaign operations.

The voter-fraud hotline set up after Election Night was shut down last month after it was deluged with crank calls and violent threats, and a Daily Beast reporter didn’t see anyone going in or out of the building over an hour and a half on Sunday afternoon.

The campaign still has plenty of money, but its operations have largely dwindled to buying ads promoting the idea that Trump’s loss was due to voter fraud, but two of those ads have already been removed from YouTube for violating policies against election disinformation.

Jason Miller, a senior Trump campaign adviser, dismissed claims from sources that the campaign operation had ceased as a “stupid observation.”

“Election Day was November 3rd,” Miller said. “We’re now in mid-December. The campaigns are winding down. For example, Joe Biden’s headquarters is no longer packed with ballot harvesters.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump may not run in 2024 — but he needs to pretend he will for attention: GOP sources

Published

20 mins ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump may or may not run for president again in 2024, but he wants everyone to think so to keep the spotlight on himself.

The president has been calling up his allies asking what he must do to "stay part of the conversation" for the next two years, when he'll gauge his chances of winning and decide whether another campaign is worth the effort, according to sources who spoke to Politico.

“Trump has probably no idea if he will actually run, but because he only cares about himself and his association with the party has only been about his ambitions rather than what it stands for, he will try to freeze the field and keep as many people on the sidelines,” said one former White House aide. “Just for the sake of keeping his options open and, yes, keeping the attention all for himself.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump was ‘expecting Brian Kemp to cheat’ for him and lashed out when he refused: Georgia GOP strategist

Published

27 mins ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is still lashing out at Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, as the president attacked him as a "fool" on Twitter early on Monday morning.

The Washington Post reports that Trump has been unhappy with Kemp for the last year, starting when Kemp told Trump that he planned to appoint Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) to the Senate even though the president felt there were better options.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘What a failed state looks like’: GOP under fire for blocking necessary funds as COVID vaccine distribution begins

Published

44 mins ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

As U.S. distribution of the newly approved Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine kicked off Sunday with the shipment of millions of doses to sites across the nation, Senate Republicans faced mounting outrage for continuing to block federal funds that crisis-ravaged states and localities desperately need to carry out an unparalleled mass inoculation effort.

Facing large budget shortfalls due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lack of relief from the deadlocked Congress, state and local governments will soon be tasked with executing a rapid vaccination campaign that will require large quantities of supplies as well as new clinics, additional workers, and public outreach—all of which will cost money that states and localities fear they don't have.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE