Trump’s new scheme is to ‘sabotage the election’ in Congress after losing the Electoral College: CNN’s Jim Acosta

CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta on Monday reported on the latest effort by Donald Trump to steal the 2020 presidential election.

“It seems as though President Trump is already looking past these Electoral College results and he is trying to steal the election in a different way,” CNN’s Jake Tapper noted.

“I suppose you could say that,” Acosta replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s right, these efforts to sabotage the election will continue over here at the White House. I talked to a White House adviser just a short time ago who said that the president is already looking past the Electoral College toward January 6th and that is when the official tallying of the Electoral Votes occurs in the House of Representatives,” Acosta explained.

“The vice president, Mike Pence, will be presiding over that. What we typically see during that kind of ceremony — it’s a ceremonial event — we are expecting to see, according to this White House adviser, is Republican House members challenging those results,” he continued. “Now, this adviser described, you know this as a long shot opportunity for the president to have these results thrown out — I would describe it more as no shot because even though these Republican House members may make noise on the House floor, they need a senator to sign on to these efforts and it’s unlikely if that is going to happen. It does happen the Democrats control the House and not likely to go along with any of this, so this is doomed to go nowhere.”

Watch: