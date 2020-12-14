Trump’s new scheme is to ‘sabotage the election’ in Congress after losing the Electoral College: CNN’s Jim Acosta
CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta on Monday reported on the latest effort by Donald Trump to steal the 2020 presidential election.
“It seems as though President Trump is already looking past these Electoral College results and he is trying to steal the election in a different way,” CNN’s Jake Tapper noted.
“I suppose you could say that,” Acosta replied.
“That’s right, these efforts to sabotage the election will continue over here at the White House. I talked to a White House adviser just a short time ago who said that the president is already looking past the Electoral College toward January 6th and that is when the official tallying of the Electoral Votes occurs in the House of Representatives,” Acosta explained.
“The vice president, Mike Pence, will be presiding over that. What we typically see during that kind of ceremony — it’s a ceremonial event — we are expecting to see, according to this White House adviser, is Republican House members challenging those results,” he continued. “Now, this adviser described, you know this as a long shot opportunity for the president to have these results thrown out — I would describe it more as no shot because even though these Republican House members may make noise on the House floor, they need a senator to sign on to these efforts and it’s unlikely if that is going to happen. It does happen the Democrats control the House and not likely to go along with any of this, so this is doomed to go nowhere.”
A Republican group of fake Georgia ‘electors’ met to vote for Trump — despite Biden’s win
Because President-elect Joe Biden won the popular vote in Georgia, he is entitled to the state's 16 votes in the Electoral College — and on Monday, 16 Democratic electors in the Peach State officially cast their votes for the former vice president. But while Georgia's real electors were acknowledging Biden's victory, a group of Republican fake "electors" were casting their "votes" for President Donald Trump.
US Electoral College to confirm Biden victory
Joe Biden's US election victory was set for formal confirmation Monday by the Electoral College, further closing the door on angry efforts by President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 vote.
Electors were meeting across all 50 states, often under extra security amid tensions driven by Trump's unprecedented refusal to concede.
About halfway through the process, due to finish late Monday, Biden was on course to rack up an expected 306 Electoral College votes against 232 for Trump. As soon as he crosses the half-way mark, hitting 270, his win will already be secured.
"I hope you can see me smiling behind this mask," said Democrat Nancy Patton Mills, as she presided over the vote, held with full Covid-19 precautions, in Pennsylvania.
‘The electors are already here’: Watch Michigan State Police refuse entry to GOP’s ‘alternate electors’
Michigan State Police on Monday refused to allow a group of self-proclaimed Republican electors to enter the state's Capitol.
Video of the confrontation was captured by photojournalist Brendan Gutenschwager.
"Per the governor's office, per the Speaker of the House, per the Speaker of the Senate, the Capitol is closed unless you have an office here to conduct business today or you are taking part in the Electoral College process," an officer explains to the GOP activists.
"We're electors!" someone in the group exclaims.
"The electors are already here," the officer replies. "They've been checked in."