Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s staff gets the first COVID-19 vaccine — even though many of them have already had the virus

Published

2 hours ago

on

White House senior advisors Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump stand behind the president in the Oval Office (Twitter)

Hundreds of President Donald Trump’s staff will be among the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the New York Times reported Sunday.

The 100 million vaccinations that Trump purchased are being shipped out across the country to ensure first responders, front line health workers, and nursing homes are able to be among the first vaccinated. But included in that elite group are Trump’s aides, many of whom have already had the coronavirus vaccine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The goal of distributing the vaccine inside the West Wing is to prevent additional government officials from falling ill in the final weeks of the Trump administration,” reported the Times. “The hope is to eventually distribute the vaccine to everyone who works in the White House, but will begin with some of the most senior people who work around the president, one of the people said.”

As of last week, over 50 people in Trump’s orbit were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Margaret Keenan, 90, of the U.K. was the first outside of the clinical tries to get the vaccine in the world.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump rants ‘swing states found massive VOTER FRAUD’ — but he still can’t name who committed fraud

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is still struggling to prove that there was voter fraud.

According to his own lawyers, there was no voter fraud.

“This is not a fraud case,” Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani admitted in a Pennsylvania court room.

“We are not alleging fraud in this lawsuit. We are not alleging anyone stealing the election," said Trump campaign attorney Kory Langhofer to an Arizona judge.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump golfing and ranting about election conspiracies while the US government is attacked by Russia

Published

43 mins ago

on

December 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump spent the day golfing and ranting on Twitter. Meanwhile, the Russian government was hacking the U.S. Commerce Department.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that it wasn't known what all was taken or what information was accessed, but it serves as another example of Russian aggression that is being ignored by Trump.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

US Government hacked by Russia — Trump mum

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 13, 2020

By

It's official, Russia has officially hacked the U.S. Government and there's still no word yet from the president on if he cares enough to respond, the Washington Post reported Sunday.

According to the report, the Commerce Department has hacked and possibly the Treasury Department as well.

"All of the organizations were breached through a network management system called Solar Winds, according to three people familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the issue’s sensitivity. Solar Winds could not immediately be reached for comment," said the Post.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE