Trump’s staff gets the first COVID-19 vaccine — even though many of them have already had the virus

Hundreds of President Donald Trump’s staff will be among the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the New York Times reported Sunday.

The 100 million vaccinations that Trump purchased are being shipped out across the country to ensure first responders, front line health workers, and nursing homes are able to be among the first vaccinated. But included in that elite group are Trump’s aides, many of whom have already had the coronavirus vaccine.

“The goal of distributing the vaccine inside the West Wing is to prevent additional government officials from falling ill in the final weeks of the Trump administration,” reported the Times. “The hope is to eventually distribute the vaccine to everyone who works in the White House, but will begin with some of the most senior people who work around the president, one of the people said.”

As of last week, over 50 people in Trump’s orbit were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Margaret Keenan, 90, of the U.K. was the first outside of the clinical tries to get the vaccine in the world.