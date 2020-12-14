Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s stolen election myth puts Republicans in a ‘political straightjacket’: GOP strategist

Published

3 mins ago

on

Donald Trump during a rally in Nashville. ( NumenaStudios / Shutterstock.com)

The Republican Party has largely fallen into line behind President Donald Trump’s insistence that the election was stolen from him, but that myth may confine them to minority status going forward.

Conservatives are already trying to take stock of Trump’s presidency to chart a new path forward, but the Republican Party can’t really move on until they acknowledge that he failed to win re-election, according to Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The default posture of the post-MAGA populists is that true Trumpism has never been tried,” said Republican strategist Liam Donovan. “But until Republicans can get beyond the myth of the stolen election, they’re stuck in a political straightjacket.”

“Republicans can’t have an honest accounting of what Trump got right unless and until they can acknowledge what he got wrong,” he added.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jerry Falwell Jr. pumped millions of dollars into pro-Trump causes at Liberty University: report

Published

1 min ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

The Christian right, from Franklin Graham to Christian Broadcasting Network founder Pat Robertson, was bitterly disappointed when President Donald Trump was voted out of office and former Vice President Joe Biden became president-elect of the United States. Another prominent evangelical ally of Trump was former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., who, according to Politico journalist Maggie Severns, spent millions of dollars promoting the outgoing president and his causes.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s stolen election myth puts Republicans in a ‘political straightjacket’: GOP strategist

Published

2 mins ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

The Republican Party has largely fallen into line behind President Donald Trump's insistence that the election was stolen from him, but that myth may confine them to minority status going forward.

Conservatives are already trying to take stock of Trump's presidency to chart a new path forward, but the Republican Party can't really move on until they acknowledge that he failed to win re-election, according to Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Texas AG’s office denies whistleblowers were fired because they reported Ken Paxton to authorities

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office told a state district court on Monday that it was not retaliating when it fired former top Paxton aides who had reported their boss to authorities for possibly breaking the law.

In the agency’s first official response to a lawsuit filed by four of eight whistleblowers who left the agency after leveling the accusations, Paxton's attorneys roundly rejected pages and pages of allegations of wrongdoing and retaliation in just a few brief sentences.

The agency “generally denies each and every claim and allegation” made by the whistleblowers, attorneys for the state wrote in the brief filing.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE