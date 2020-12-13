Quantcast
US Government hacked by Russia — Trump mum

Published

6 mins ago

on

Image: Vladimir Putin speaks to 60 Minutes (screen capture)

It’s official, Russia has officially hacked the U.S. Government and there’s still no word yet from the president on if he cares enough to respond, the Washington Post reported Sunday.

According to the report, the Commerce Department has hacked and possibly the Treasury Department as well.

“All of the organizations were breached through a network management system called Solar Winds, according to three people familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the issue’s sensitivity. Solar Winds could not immediately be reached for comment,” said the Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event comes after Russia hacked into a malware company FireEye just five days ago, stealing the tools they used to prevent such hacks.

They sounded the alarm about government agencies being hacked by “the most sophisticated attackers.” Evidence, in this case, “points to Russia’s intelligence agencies,” said the Dec. 8 report about the FireEye attack. They said that it could be an example of the country “exacting their revenge.”

Trump has spent the past hour attacking Republicans and the Supreme Court for not allowing him to take the election.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
