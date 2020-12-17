Quantcast
US Senate to convene on a Sunday in 2021 — because Trump can’t be trusted: report

15 mins ago

Composite image of President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Photos by Gage Skidmore.

The United States Senate will convene for the 117th Congress on Sunday, January 3.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the president pro tempore of the Senate, criticized the situation on Thursday.

“US Senate has NEVER convened a Congress on Sunday out of respect Not once in 231 yrs,” Grassley noted, using the hashtag #realhistorychannel as he continued his Twitter criticism of the History Channel.

“Constitution says Congress starts Jan 3 but can be moved by law. Senate Dems won’t agree 2change 2021 cong start date/usually done by unanimous consent WHY? Don’t kno?” he wrote.

He was quickly given a response explaining why by longtime Capitol Hill reporter John Bresnahan.

“Democrats didn’t agree to change the first day of new Congress due to concerns over potential Trump recess appointments,” Bresnahan reported.

“House Dems couldn’t get a commitment from White House – via Senate Rs – that Trump wouldn’t make recess appointments if they changed Opening Day for next Congress to Jan. 4th or 5th. So it stays Jan. 3,” he noted.

Trump ripped for ‘astounding retreat from the principles of international law’ — by Reagan chief of staff James Baker

5 mins ago

December 17, 2020

On Thursday, writing for The Washington Post, former Ronald Reagan chief of staff and George H. W. Bush Secretary of State James Baker ripped into President Donald Trump for his latest decision on Middle East policy — trading recognition of Morocco's disputed claim to Western Sahara in return for the former's recognition of Israel.

‘We want blood’: Florida Democrats report threat in county carried by Biden

20 mins ago

December 17, 2020

According to a report from the New York Times this Thursday, a threatening note was taped to the back door to the Democratic Party headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida.

“We want blood,” the note said, which was written on a copy of a webpage showing the names and faces of party officials. “You lost the election. Redress our grievances now or we will be back later.”

Chairman of the Democratic Executive Committee told the Times that the note was "kind of freaky."

According to security camera footage, the note was delivered by a man wearing a gas mask and gloves who carried the note in a plastic bag before taping it to the door.

