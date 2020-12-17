US Senate to convene on a Sunday in 2021 — because Trump can’t be trusted: report

The United States Senate will convene for the 117th Congress on Sunday, January 3.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the president pro tempore of the Senate, criticized the situation on Thursday.

“US Senate has NEVER convened a Congress on Sunday out of respect Not once in 231 yrs,” Grassley noted, using the hashtag #realhistorychannel as he continued his Twitter criticism of the History Channel.

“Constitution says Congress starts Jan 3 but can be moved by law. Senate Dems won’t agree 2change 2021 cong start date/usually done by unanimous consent WHY? Don’t kno?” he wrote.

He was quickly given a response explaining why by longtime Capitol Hill reporter John Bresnahan.

“Democrats didn’t agree to change the first day of new Congress due to concerns over potential Trump recess appointments,” Bresnahan reported.

“House Dems couldn’t get a commitment from White House – via Senate Rs – that Trump wouldn’t make recess appointments if they changed Opening Day for next Congress to Jan. 4th or 5th. So it stays Jan. 3,” he noted.

