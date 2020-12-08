US Supreme Court refuses to enter transgender ‘toilet wars’
The US Supreme Court on Monday upheld a policy in Oregon public schools that allowed transgender students to use the bathrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identity.
The nation’s highest court, which has six conservative justices out of nine, did not explain why it declined to hear the arguments of the parents contesting the policy, particularly on the grounds of religious arguments or the right to privacy.
The decision is the latest episode in the “toilet wars” saga that has raged for several years in the US.
Democratic president Barack Obama’s administration issued landmark guidance in 2016 requiring public schools to let students use the bathrooms and locker rooms matching the gender with which they identify, rather than the one on their birth certificate.
President Donald Trump’s administration overturned those rules in February 2018, leaving the decision to local jurisdictions.
Some conservative states passed laws forcing students to use the bathrooms corresponding with their birth sex. But others adopted the previous administration’s stance, including the Dallas school district in the state of Oregon.
The Supreme Court’s decision to leave the policy in place was welcomed by advocates for sexual minorities, including the powerful American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
“The Supreme Court has once again said that transgender youth are not a threat to other students,” said Chase Strangio, the ACLU’s deputy director for trans justice.
The court has sent “an important and powerful message” to transgender people at a moment where several state are preparing new legislative offensives against them, Strangio added in a statement.
2020 Election
GOP ‘cowards and weasels’ are ‘damaging’ democracy by lying about Trump’s loss: MSNBC’s Eugene Robinson
Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson on Tuesday threw down the gauntlet to Republicans who are still indulging President Donald Trump's false claims that he won the 2020 presidential election.
While discussing the massive damage the president and his party are doing to democracy by lying about the results of the 2020 election, and he had some unkind words for GOP lawmakers who know Trump lost the election but are refusing to say so publicly.
2020 Election
‘What can we do to fix it?’ Trump reportedly offered to help Pennsylvania GOP attempt to overturn Biden win
As his legal team's court losses continued to mount, President Donald Trump reportedly resorted to calling Pennsylvania's Republican House Speaker twice in the past week to pressure the GOP leader to take action to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the key battleground state, a move observers described as alarming despite its virtually non-existent chances of success.
According to Speaker Bryan Cutler's office, Trump told the Pennsylvania Republican that he is "hearing about all these issues in Philadelphia, and these issues with your law." At one point, the outgoing president asked, "What can we do to fix it?"
2020 Election
‘It’s just bonkers’: Civil war Trump has set off within the GOP stuns Republican officials
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump's attempts to stay in the Oval Office by disputing the election results in states with GOP leadership is ripping the party apart as Republicans turn on each other with some choosing the president over the future of the party.
Under a headline reading, "Trump blows a hole in the GOP on his way out," Politico's David Siders wrote that Republican officials are now worried that the president's recent actions -- that have included harshly criticizing GOP officeholders with calls for them to be voted out -- will impact the 2022 midterms and beyond.