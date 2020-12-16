Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Kelly Loeffler refuses to acknowledge Biden’s electoral win six times in two minutes

Published

2 mins ago

on

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) (Image via Twitter/@ryanobles).

On Wednesday, CNN Washington correspondent Ryan Nobles posted a clip of a news conference from Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), in which she was asked about President-elect Joe Biden’s victory six times and went out of her way not to acknowledge Biden’s win in her answer to any of them.

For example, when asked if she plans to join the planned objection to the Electoral College results in the House, she said, “January 6 is a long way off; there’s a lot to play out between now and then.” And when asked if she ever plans to acknowledge Biden as the victor, she said, “Look, there’ll be a time for that if that becomes true.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:

Loeffler is locked in a tight Senate runoff that will decide control of the chamber. For weeks, she has signed on to conspiracy theories pushed by outgoing President Donald Trump about voter fraud in her state, even calling on Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to resign.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Kelly Loeffler refuses to acknowledge Biden’s electoral win six times in two minutes

Published

1 min ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

On Wednesday, CNN Washington correspondent Ryan Nobles posted a clip of a news conference from Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), in which she was asked about President-elect Joe Biden's victory six times and went out of her way not to acknowledge Biden's win in her answer to any of them.

For example, when asked if she plans to join the planned objection to the Electoral College results in the House, she said, "January 6 is a long way off; there's a lot to play out between now and then." And when asked if she ever plans to acknowledge Biden as the victor, she said, "Look, there'll be a time for that if that becomes true."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kayleigh McEnany claimed Trump ‘supports life’ — and it didn’t end well

Published

6 mins ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

At least 16,716,777 Americans have contracted coronavirus, with 303,773 deaths according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Nevertheless, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday argued Donald Trump is a "president that supports life."

The White House posted video of McEnany's claim to Twitter, which quickly backfired.

Here's some of what people were saying:

https://twitter.com/carson101011/status/1339328657060409352

Trump 2004 - pitching to abort @TiffanyATrump

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

America’s largest corporations outed for using pandemic to layoff employees despite huge profits

Published

44 mins ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

While thousands of small businesses are filing for bankruptcy, and Americans are struggling to pay their rent and mortgage, corporate America is raking in the dough.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that 45 of the 50 largest American companies scored a profit since March, when the COVID-19 crisis sparked lockdowns and quarantines. But the unfortunate number is that despite the corporate success, at least 27 of those 50 largest companies had layoffs, accounting for more than 100,000 Americans out of work.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE