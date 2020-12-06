WATCH LIVE: Kelly Loeffler and Rev. Raphael Warnock Georgia Senate debate

While Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) refused to show up to his final debate, appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) isn’t as fearful.

Loeffler’s Democratic challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock launched a website ahead of the debate to highlight controversial stock deals after Loeffler received government briefings.

KellyIsForKelly.com heavily cites normally GOP-friendly Fox News asking questions about the stock deals that led to hefty windfalls for the senator. Attorney General Bill Barr dropped investigations into Loeffler and Perdue’s possible insider-trading scams, after both of benefitted heavily from stock deals. Perdue, in particular, accounts for one-third of the stock trades in all of the U.S. Senate in the past six years. Loeffler has only been in office for 2020.

The debate between Loeffler and Warnock is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. EST and you can view it in the video below: