WATCH: Lou Dobbs goes on angry rant against Bill Barr — and suggests he may be ‘compromised’
Fox Business News host Lou Dobbs went on a rant against Attorney General Bill Barr after he revealed in an Associated Press piece that there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election. The argument effectively ended Trump’s legal efforts to steal the election from President-elect Joe Biden.
Dobbs falsely claimed “significant developments in six battleground states,” but didn’t explain what those developments were.
He claimed that the Republicans “in name only,” corporate America, radical Dems and big-tech, which has tried “to overthrow his presidency for years.”
Now, however, Barr has joined “the radical Dems, the deep state and the resistance.”
“For the attorney general to make that statement — he’s either a liar or a fool or both. He may be – perhaps compromised,” Dobbs ultimately decided.
In addition to going after Barr, Trump’s allies are also attacking Republican Govs. Brian Kemp (GA) and Doug Ducey (AZ).
See the video below:
Lou Dobbs absolutely loses it over Bill Barr saying there's no evidence of widespread voter fraud, accusing Barr of joining "the Deep State and the Resistance" before saying this:
"He is either a liar or a fool or both. He may be – perhaps compromised." pic.twitter.com/x9kU5xkctV
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 1, 2020
Elizabeth Warren presses Joe Biden to enact ‘effective economic stimulus’ with single pen stroke: Cancel student debt
In an exchange with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during Tuesday's Senate Banking Committee hearing, Sen. Elizabeth Warren pushed for President-elect Joe Biden to cancel student loan debt via executive authority, which the Massachusetts Democrat said would provide much-needed economic relief to millions of households, thus contributing to a stronger recovery in the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis.
As Common Dreams has reported, pressure is mounting on Biden to immediately cancel student loan debt upon taking office in January—a move that is within his power, popular with 60% of U.S. voters, and that progressives say is a clear-cut way to improve working people's lives in the midst of widespread financial hardship.
Nicolle Wallace shouts about Trump: ‘He’s a grifter taking your money! Stealing from his supporters!’
MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace let loose about President Donald Trump's massive fundraising haul that he's using to fund his own financial efforts.
"Donald Trump's huge and ever so frail ego is a part of why he hasn't conceded the election he lost to Joe Biden nearly a month ago," Wallace said at the top of the segment. "Starting to look like his bank account might also be a factor. New York Times reports today that Trump's campaign has raised about $170 million since election day through a dizzying spell of emails claiming election fraud and asking supporters for cash. The catch, 75 percent of each donation goes toward a PAC that can be used to fund Donald Trump's post-election activities."
Barr appoints John Durham as special counsel so that Russia probe will continue under Biden
Attorney General Bill Barr reveals he has appointed a U.S. Attorney to become a special counsel so he may continue his investigation into the roots of the FBI's decision to open up a counterintelligence investigation into the roots of the Russia investigation and President Donald Trump. That appointment was made October 19, but Barr did not publicly disclose the move.
John Durham, the U.S Attorney for Connecticut who has been working on the investigation for well over a year, will continue his work even after Joe Biden is sworn in as president. Biden could fire Durham but some believe he is unlikely to do so.