WATCH: Michael Flynn’s sister sings ‘God Bless America’ at pro-Trump rally — and struggles to remember the words

Published

22 mins ago

on

Michael Flynn's sister, Barbara Redgate (Image via Twitter.)

At Saturday’s Washington, D.C. rally of Trump supporters protesting the results of the election, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn took the stage, fresh off his pardon from the president and accompanied by his sister Barbara Redgate.

During the appearance, Redgate took the microphone and sang “God Bless America” to the crowd — although commenters on social media noticed that she appeared to struggle to remember the words.

COVID claims the life of legendary Black country singer Charley Pride

Published

10 mins ago

on

December 12, 2020

By

Coronavirus has claimed the life of a pioneering Black musician in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

"Charley Pride, the pioneering black country singer known for such hits as 'Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'' and 'Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone,' has died from complications related to Covid-19, according to his publicist," Rolling Stone magazine reported Saturday.

"Born in Sledge, Mississippi, in 1934, Pride picked cotton, played baseball in the Negro league, worked in a smelting plant in Montana, and served in the U.S. Army before becoming country music’s first black superstar. He scored 52 Top 10 country hits, including 29 Number Ones, and was the first African-American performer to appear on the Grand Ole Opry stage since Deford Bailey made his debut in the 1920s. Pride became an Opry member in 1993. In 2000, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame," the magazine reported.

Wisconsin Republicans blocking $3 million to reimburse counties for Trump’s recount

Published

50 mins ago

on

December 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's campaign paid $3 million for a recount in two Wisconsin counties -- that resulted in President-elect Joe Biden's lead increasing by 87 votes, at a cost of $34,000 per vote.

But Republican lawmakers are now blocking the counties from receiving the money, according to a new report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

