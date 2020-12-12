WATCH: Michael Flynn’s sister sings ‘God Bless America’ at pro-Trump rally — and struggles to remember the words

At Saturday’s Washington, D.C. rally of Trump supporters protesting the results of the election, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn took the stage, fresh off his pardon from the president and accompanied by his sister Barbara Redgate.

During the appearance, Redgate took the microphone and sang “God Bless America” to the crowd — although commenters on social media noticed that she appeared to struggle to remember the words.

At the lunatic “Stop The Steal” grift hate rally, Traitor Michael Flynn asked his sister to sing a song, she chose “God Bless America” and didn’t know the words. Says it all.pic.twitter.com/T4F8MyAx4c — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) December 12, 2020

she vaguely knows the lyrics. pic.twitter.com/vQWCFZFmQi — Sandwich Breathe (@TepidButterASMR) December 12, 2020

You would think a patriot would know the first line to "God Bless America". What did she even say? Land where I sail? (Gen Flynn's sister at the Stop The Steal rally in DC) pic.twitter.com/4ef0rtW1Ae — Jared Pushner (@JaredPushner) December 12, 2020