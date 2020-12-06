WATCH: Rev. Warnock crushes Loeffler’s argument that ‘insider trading’ is the ‘American dream’
Appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) was asked about her “insider trading” scandal that was under investigation by the Senate Ethics Committee and the Justice Department.
According to reports, Loeffler’s stock trades had peculiar timing. After receiving a briefing about the coronavirus early on in the pandemic, Loeffler dumped stocks that later fell because of the pandemic. At the same time, Loeffler was downplaying the seriousness of the virus.
Loeffler said that her stock dump is the very definition of the American Dream. Rev. Warnock explained that he doesn’t believe that stock trades are wrong or that Loeffler doesn’t have the right to play the markets, he said he doesn’t believe Loeffler, or any senator, should have the right to self-dealing at the expense of the American tax-payer.
“I’m okay with the fact that she wants to make money—I just think you shouldn’t use the people’s seat to enrich yourself. You ought to use the people’s seat to represent the people,” he said.
Loeffler claimed she’s a “job creator” and that Rev. Warnock “never created a job in his life. Warnock, who oversees a church executive committee of seven, an executive staff of seven, and church staff of two, started a jobs program at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.
See his answer in the video below:
Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock on Sen. Kelly Loeffler: "I'm okay with the fact that she wants to make money—I just think you shouldn't use the people's seat to enrich yourself. You ought to use the people's seat to represent the people." https://t.co/WwgzaJqvv0 pic.twitter.com/VeMvZZDTQO
— ABC News (@ABC) December 7, 2020
