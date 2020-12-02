WATCH: Rudy Giuliani tries to shut up his own witness as voter fraud hearing goes off the rails

At an election fraud hearing in Michigan on Wednesday, Rudy Giuliani brought forth a witness — but her testimony was so incoherent and embarrassing that near the end, even Giuliani himself appeared to be trying to get her to stop talking.

“That poll book is off by 100,000!” claimed the woman. “Why don’t you look at the registered voters on there? … what was the turnout rate, 120 percent?”

As she continued to talk, Giuliani reached his arm towards her, as if half trying to get her to stop and look around at him.

