Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Sarah Palin and Louie Gohmert campaign on the ‘Save America’ bus tour

Published

15 mins ago

on

Sarah Palin (Image via YouTube).

The two Georgia GOP incumbent Senators facing a tough January 5 runoff election, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, are getting help today from several low-level Republicans as part of the right wing Club for Growth’s “Save America Bus Tour.”

Former President Barack Obama and President-elect Joe Biden will both soon be traveling to Georgia to help get out the vote for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who are in the January runoff elections against Perdue and Loeffler.

ADVERTISEMENT

And while President Donald Trump campaigned for the two Georgia incumbents last week, as expected his rally was mostly a grievance session that focused little on motivating Georgia Republicans to vote.

The stakes could not be higher. If Ossoff and Warnock win, the U.S. Senate will effectively be split 50-50, allowing Vice President Kamala Harris to provide any tie-breaking votes, giving Democrats control of the Senate. And given Democrats already control the House, President Joe Biden would be free to unleash a progressive agenda while reversing as much of the Trump destruction as possible.

That’s why it’s comical that campaigning today for Senators Perdue and Loeffler are not GOP bigwigs, but castaways like former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin, whose popularity has dropped so far she’s rarely invited onto national television anymore.

Here’s Palin on today’s bus tour, attacking Democrats and calling for a “restoration” of America, despite Republicans having controlled the White House and the Senate for the past four years.

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN Politics’ DJ Judd is on the road covering today’s “Save America” tour. He’s posted some photos. Despite the Club for Growth claiming it will spend $10 million to help elect the two Republicans, it does not appear there’s much of a turnout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also on today’s guest list is Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, accused of being a racist and a liar. She’s perhaps best known as a promoter the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congressman Louie Gohmert, apparently fresh from his coronavirus recovery and a very public lost tooth mid-speech yesterday, is also on the bus tour.

Here he is praising Greene:

ADVERTISEMENT

Joining them is former executive director of Pat Robertson’s Christian Coalition, Ralph Reed, who was the target of a Federal Election Commission (FEC) enforcement action in the 1990’s, and later linked to the Jack Abramoff corruption scandal.

Rounding out today’s campaigning for Perdue and Loeffler is U.S, Rep. Jim Jordan, who still faces multiple allegations about his alleged role in the Ohio State sexual abuse claims against the team’s physician, Richard Strauss.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

American democracy might just survive Trump — but no, the system isn’t working

Published

24 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

It was inevitable that people would begin to argue that because Donald Trump has so far been unable to overturn an election that he lost by a decisive margin, we can all relax: There were no tanks in the streets and "the system worked." There are people who have blithely brushed off his machinations as some kind of therapy for the poor guy, who just needed some time to deal with his disappointment. One Republican famously told the Washington Post, "What is the downside for humoring him for this little bit of time? No one seriously thinks the results will change. He went golfing this weekend. It's not like he's plotting how to prevent Joe Biden from taking power on January 20. He's tweeting about filing some lawsuits, those lawsuits will fail, then he'll tweet some more about how the election was stolen, and then he'll leave."Apparently, this person sees no harm in allowing Trump to convince 70% of Republicans to believe that Joe Biden's presidency is illegitimate. Indeed, he no doubt sees that as the party's consolation prize. That dismissive view of Trump's refusal to accept his loss has more recently taken hold among others who believe that for all the Democrats' fears that Trump wouldn't leave office, it's apparent that the courts are rejecting his sloppy, evidence-free legal filings, which means the "guardrails" are holding.
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Texas’s latest election lawsuit filing is chock-full of ‘factual gibberish’: Top legal reporter

Published

40 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday filed a response to four Biden-backing swing states in its Supreme Court lawsuit aimed at overturning the 2020 presidential election -- and Reuters legal reporter Brad Heath has found it none too impressive.

Writing on Twitter, Heath broke down Texas's latest filing and explained that it contained multiple factual howlers, most notably in its defense of an analyst who implausibly claimed that Biden had less than a one-in-quadrillion chance of winning Pennsylvania.

The error in Texas's analyst, as the state of Pennsylvania explained, was that he believed that there was no plausible way for Biden to have caught up with the lead Trump had in Pennsylvania on election night unless he did so fraudulently because the outstanding ballots that were counted in the days after went overwhelmingly for President-elect Joe Biden.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘I’m very frightened about the future’: Paul Krugman warns Trump’s ‘cult of personality’ isn’t going away

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

In a series of tweets on Friday morning, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman said the rise of Donald Trump's "cult of personality" has its roots fa dating back to former President Ronald Reagan and he sees no evidence that it won't continue long after the current president leaves office on January 20th.

According to the New York Times columnist, that makes him frightened about what the future of the country holds.

As he wrote in his first tweet -- one of eight which can be  seen below -- "The GOP spent most of 2020 rejecting science in the face of a deadly pandemic; now it's rejecting democracy in the face of a clear election loss. How did we get to this point? One step at a time, of course. But I'd argue that the wrong turn began under Reagan."

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE