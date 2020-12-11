WATCH: Sarah Palin and Louie Gohmert campaign on the ‘Save America’ bus tour

The two Georgia GOP incumbent Senators facing a tough January 5 runoff election, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, are getting help today from several low-level Republicans as part of the right wing Club for Growth’s “Save America Bus Tour.”

Former President Barack Obama and President-elect Joe Biden will both soon be traveling to Georgia to help get out the vote for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who are in the January runoff elections against Perdue and Loeffler.

And while President Donald Trump campaigned for the two Georgia incumbents last week, as expected his rally was mostly a grievance session that focused little on motivating Georgia Republicans to vote.

The stakes could not be higher. If Ossoff and Warnock win, the U.S. Senate will effectively be split 50-50, allowing Vice President Kamala Harris to provide any tie-breaking votes, giving Democrats control of the Senate. And given Democrats already control the House, President Joe Biden would be free to unleash a progressive agenda while reversing as much of the Trump destruction as possible.

That’s why it’s comical that campaigning today for Senators Perdue and Loeffler are not GOP bigwigs, but castaways like former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin, whose popularity has dropped so far she’s rarely invited onto national television anymore.

Here’s Palin on today’s bus tour, attacking Democrats and calling for a “restoration” of America, despite Republicans having controlled the White House and the Senate for the past four years.

Sarah Palin: “This fundamental transformation of America that they have promised to do — no, we don’t need a fundamental transformation, we need that fundamental restoration!” pic.twitter.com/3wGDxIPt2u — The Recount (@therecount) December 11, 2020

CNN Politics’ DJ Judd is on the road covering today’s “Save America” tour. He’s posted some photos. Despite the Club for Growth claiming it will spend $10 million to help elect the two Republicans, it does not appear there’s much of a turnout.

Kicking off remarks, Marjorie Taylor Greene claims, “I know we’re upset about the election, I know we’re upset about the election for President Trump. We all know that Joe Biden did not win Georgia, we all know that Georgia re-elected President Trump.”https://t.co/Kc6gCsaKUB — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) December 11, 2020

Also on today’s guest list is Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, accused of being a racist and a liar. She’s perhaps best known as a promoter the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory.

Congressman Louie Gohmert, apparently fresh from his coronavirus recovery and a very public lost tooth mid-speech yesterday, is also on the bus tour.

Here he is praising Greene:

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) misspeaks while praising Congresswoman-elect/QAnon believer Marjorie Taylor Greene: “She is a huge, wonderful — she’s not huge, but she’s a great addition.” pic.twitter.com/TZWL5h2d3v — The Recount (@therecount) December 11, 2020

Joining them is former executive director of Pat Robertson’s Christian Coalition, Ralph Reed, who was the target of a Federal Election Commission (FEC) enforcement action in the 1990’s, and later linked to the Jack Abramoff corruption scandal.

Rounding out today’s campaigning for Perdue and Loeffler is U.S, Rep. Jim Jordan, who still faces multiple allegations about his alleged role in the Ohio State sexual abuse claims against the team’s physician, Richard Strauss.

Good morning from the Club for Growth “Save America” Bus Tour kickoff— Sarah Palin, Senator Steve Daines, and Rep. Jim Jordan are scheduled to speak here at the Cobb County GOP headquarters in Marietta, GA. Also here: Rep. Louie Gohmert, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. pic.twitter.com/RuAazrWvHD — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) December 11, 2020