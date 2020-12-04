Quantcast
WATCH: Staten Island bar re-opens — and continues to defy COVID-19 restrictions

1 min ago

Mac’s Public House in Midland Beach (screengrab).

The Staten Island bar that received nationwide media attention for defying New York coronavirus regulations re-opened on Friday evening.

“A Staten Island bar that was shut down by authorities this week after the owners declared it an ‘autonomous zone’ and remained open despite restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic has reopened, again defying state law. Lou Gelormino, the attorney for Danny Presti, co-owner of Mac’s Public House in Midland Beach, said the bar reopened at 8:30 p.m. Friday night,” WABC-TV reported Friday.

“The owners’ purpose for doing this is to honor their ‘brothers and sisters in the restaurant business’ and that the moveis (sic) about taking a stand and seeing it through, Gelormino said. Gelormino claims hundreds of other small business owners have reached out to him, wanting to do something similar,” the network reported.

WABC-TV anchor Bill Ritter posted a video from the scene:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
