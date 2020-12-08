‘We will continue’: Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis release statement rejecting Safe Harbor deadline
President Donald Trump’s top election lawyers, Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, on Tuesday vowed to continue fighting the results of the 2020 election despite the Dec. 8 Safe Harbor deadline.
Giuliani and Ellis, who have both reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, released a statement as the period for states to certify votes expired.
The attorneys argue in the statement that “it is not unprecedented for election contests to last well beyond December 8.”
“Justice Ginsburg recognized in Bush v. Gore that the date of ‘ultimate significance’ is January 6, when Congress counts and certifies the votes of the Electoral College,” the statement continues. “The only fixed day in the U.S. Constitution is the inauguration of the President on January 20 at noon.”
“Despite the media trying desperately to proclaim that the fight is over, we will continue to champion election integrity until legal vote [sic] is counted fairly and accurately.”
Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis — each said to be recovering from the coronavirus right now — just issued a statement downplaying the significance of today’s “safe harbor” milestone and pledging that their legal fight (and presumably legal fees) will continue. pic.twitter.com/yRZsUvtKxL
— Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) December 8, 2020
