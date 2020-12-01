Quantcast
We'll be learning bad stuff about Donald Trump for years

Donald Trump. (NumenaStudios / Shutterstock.com)

The media may not have to quit their addiction to President Donald Trump anytime soon.

The nature of presidential record-keeping, and Trump’s habit of ripping up documents and making enemies of his staffers, should ensure a steady flow of shocking news about the Trump administration long after he finally leaves the White House, wrote journalist Timothy Noah for The Atlantic.

“The mountain of documents produced by the White House (not to mention the other executive agencies) is so great that they can’t all be doctored or ripped up,” Noah wrote. “Keep in mind that at least some people working in the White House take their legal duties seriously, or are angry at Trump for not protecting them against exposure to COVID-19, or just don’t like the guy, because he treats them like scullery maids.”

Voice-recognition software has made highly accurate transcripts of presidential telephone conversations easier than ever to create and maintain, and those will eventually be released after national-security claims are resolved.

“Trump, for all his talk about loyalty, has never commanded much from the people who work for him,” Noah wrote. “No visible bonds of affection or respect bind Trump to his employees, leaving fear the sole motivation for keeping the troops in line. (See Cohen, Michael.)”

“Most of that fear will evaporate by January 20, by which time trade publishers may be turning away proposals for tell-all books lest they create a market glut,” he added. “Unlike the previous two administrations, which were somewhat difficult for reporters to penetrate, the Trump White House leaked like a sieve. Après lui, le déluge.”


