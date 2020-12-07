‘What’s wrong with this guy?’ Trump continues pressuring Georgia’s GOP governor to perform impossible audit

President Donald Trump once again demanded that Georgia’s Republican governor order an impossible-to-perform audit of his election loss.

The state’s GOP secretary of state Brad Raffensperger will re-certify Joe Biden’s election win after a machine recount upheld the results, but Trump insisted on another audit that would result in tossing out mail-in ballots in areas he lost.

“The Republican Governor of Georgia refuses to do signature verification, which would give us an easy win,” Trump tweeted after Raffensperger’s announcement. “What’s wrong with this guy? What is he hiding?”

Gov. Brian Kemp has called for a signature audit, but he said that would be Raffenberger’s responsibility to order one.

However, such an audit would be impossible because ballots have been separated from their envelopes and cannot be rematched, which would give judges no other choice but to throw out every absentee ballot in a county where challenges are filed.

Signatures are matched on ballots and the envelopes they arrived in, but they are separated once they are verified and the votes are counted to assure the constitutional right to a secret ballot.