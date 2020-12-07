Quantcast
Connect with us

‘What’s wrong with this guy?’ Trump continues pressuring Georgia’s GOP governor to perform impossible audit

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump (NBC/Screenshot)

President Donald Trump once again demanded that Georgia’s Republican governor order an impossible-to-perform audit of his election loss.

The state’s GOP secretary of state Brad Raffensperger will re-certify Joe Biden’s election win after a machine recount upheld the results, but Trump insisted on another audit that would result in tossing out mail-in ballots in areas he lost.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Republican Governor of Georgia refuses to do signature verification, which would give us an easy win,” Trump tweeted after Raffensperger’s announcement. “What’s wrong with this guy? What is he hiding?”

Gov. Brian Kemp has called for a signature audit, but he said that would be Raffenberger’s responsibility to order one.

However, such an audit would be impossible because ballots have been separated from their envelopes and cannot be rematched, which would give judges no other choice but to throw out every absentee ballot in a county where challenges are filed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Signatures are matched on ballots and the envelopes they arrived in, but they are separated once they are verified and the votes are counted to assure the constitutional right to a secret ballot.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

COVID-19’s impact on hospitals is ‘far worse than we ever imagined’: anesthesiologist

Published

7 mins ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

A common Trumpian talking point is that the mainstream media are exaggerating the effects of COVID-19. But according to Dr. Kasey Grewe, a Los Angeles-based anesthesiologist who now works at UCLA Health, the coronavirus pandemic's effects on hospitals in the United States isn't as bad as what the mainstream media have been reporting — it's even worse.

Grewe, in an article published by The Atlantic on December 6, explains, "You likely know that the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is surging across the country, but headlines from distant states do not capture the horror of a hospital without enough intensive-care beds. I was an anesthesiology resident in a large academic medical center at the peak of the pandemic in New York City this spring."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump heading to Mar-A-Lago before Christmas — and may spend the rest of his presidency there: Report

Published

19 mins ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump may spend the last weeks of his presidency at his Mar-A-Lago resort.

Trump has reportedly floated the idea of skipping Joe Biden's inauguration and holding a political rally at the same time in Florida, but he may leave Washington, D.C., even sooner, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

"The president, who hasn't left the White House extensively other than his rally over the weekend, is currently planning to go to West Palm Beach the week before Christmas, ppl briefed on the plans say," she reported.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Hopeless morons’ in the GOP slammed for inviting anti-vaxxer to Senate COVID hearing: ‘Trying their hardest to kill people’

Published

45 mins ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

Dr. Jane M. Orient, who the executive director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons -- a group that opposes government involvement in medicine and sees vaccine mandates as a human rights violation -- will be the lead witness at a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Tuesday, the New York Times reports.

The move unsurprisingly has many baffled as to why someone who casts doubt on the wisdom of vaccine mandates during a global pandemic that's surging to record levels would be elevated by elected politicians.

Continue Reading
 
 