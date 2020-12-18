Quantcast
White House makes Friday afternoon announcement of what members of the Space Force will be called: reports

Published

28 mins ago

on

US Space Force CSO GEN Jay Raymond and US Space Force Senior Enlisted Advisor CMSgt Roger Towberman present President Donald J. Trump with the U.S. Space Force Flag Thursday, May 15, 2020, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

Vice President Mike Pence on Friday announced that members of the Space Force will be officially called “guardians.”

“Vice President Mike Pence announces that uniformed members of the U.S. Space Force will be called Guardians. [There] you have it: Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Guardians,” Defense One editor Marcus Weisgerber reported.

The news was confirmed by AP reporter Jonathan Lemire.

The Space Force confirmed the announcement.

