White House makes Friday afternoon announcement of what members of the Space Force will be called: reports

Vice President Mike Pence on Friday announced that members of the Space Force will be officially called “guardians.”

“Vice President Mike Pence announces that uniformed members of the U.S. Space Force will be called Guardians. [There] you have it: Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Guardians,” Defense One editor Marcus Weisgerber reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news was confirmed by AP reporter Jonathan Lemire.

BREAKING: Vice President Mike Pence announces that uniformed members of the U.S. Space Force will be called Guardians. Threre you have it: Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Guardians — Marcus Weisgerber (@MarcusReports) December 18, 2020

To mark the one year anniversary of its founding, VP Pence announces that the men and women of the United States Space Force! will be known as "Guardians" pic.twitter.com/0RrnUlpfhF — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) December 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The Space Force confirmed the announcement.

The opportunity to name a force is a momentous responsibility. Guardians is a name with a long history in space operations, tracing back to the original command motto of Air Force Space Command in 1983, “Guardians of the High Frontier.” — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT