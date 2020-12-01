Quantcast
White House reporter blasts Kayleigh McEnany after she calls on him to be investigated for shouting questions

Published

6 mins ago

on

Kayleigh McEnany appears on Fox News (screen grab)

Speaking on Fox News this Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany accused Playboy reporter Brian Karem of sexism, saying that he should be investigated by the White House Correspondents’ Association.

“If you’re a female woman in the Republican Party who takes that podium, guess what your worry is — having a Playboy reporter shout questions at you, demeaning misogynistic questions, during a briefing,” McEnany said, according to POLITICO’s Quint Forgey.

“It’s a double standard,” she continued. “It’s one that’s ridiculous and one that the White House Correspondents Association should look into — when you have Playboy reporters shouting at women in a misogynistic manner simply because they’re a member of the GOP.”

McEnany appears to be referring to an incident last month where Karem heckled her during a press briefing, shouting out, “When will you admit you lost?”

Firing back at McEnany’s “lame” comments, Karem wrote on Twitter that President Trump has “failed 3 times in court” to ban him from press conferences.

“Speaking truth to power is not misogyny,” Karem wrote, addressing McEnany. “You work for a misogynist. Your briefings are propaganda. You failed the American people who pay your salary. You’re sore because you can’t answer questions honestly.”

