Wisconsin judge puts Trump attorney on the spot over fraud accusations: Your case ‘smacks of racism’

On Saturday, an attorney for President Donald Trump’s campaign argued at the Wisconsin Supreme Court to throw out votes in Milwaukee and Dane Counties, two very large and very Democratic areas in the state.

The lawyer, however, was interrupted by Justice Jill Karofsky — the newest justice elected after a bitter campaign marked by voter suppression efforts — who pointed out that all the votes the campaign is targeting came from areas with a large nonwhite population. The effort, she added, “smacks of racism.”

Justice Karofsky also demanded the campaign provide a single example of proven election fraud in Milwaukee or Dane Counties — a question the campaign ignored.

The Zoom call is assembling. As a reminder, Trump and Pence are gunning after Wisconsin’s voters in Milwaukee and Dane Counters, where most of the state’s people of color live. That’s a pattern: https://t.co/ilSc8UXLJn — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) December 12, 2020

Trump and Pence’s lawyer Jim Troupis is up: “Big cases depend on big principles,” he begins. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) December 12, 2020

Justice Karofsky interrupts: “All the will of all the voters, including the will of the voters in Dane and Milwaukee Counties, count, am I right?” — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) December 12, 2020

Justice Karofsky says that these two out of 72 counties have been “targeted” because of their “diverse” populations. “This lawsuit, Mr. Troupis, smacks of racism,” she declares. “This is not normal.” — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) December 12, 2020

Justice Karofsky: “I am very interested in knowing one person in Milwaukee County or one person in Dane County who engaged in election fraud.” Troupis ducks the question, names no names, cites code. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) December 12, 2020