Quantcast
Connect with us

Wisconsin judge puts Trump attorney on the spot over fraud accusations: Your case ‘smacks of racism’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Judge Jill Karofsky via You Tube

On Saturday, an attorney for President Donald Trump’s campaign argued at the Wisconsin Supreme Court to throw out votes in Milwaukee and Dane Counties, two very large and very Democratic areas in the state.

The lawyer, however, was interrupted by Justice Jill Karofsky — the newest justice elected after a bitter campaign marked by voter suppression efforts — who pointed out that all the votes the campaign is targeting came from areas with a large nonwhite population. The effort, she added, “smacks of racism.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Karofsky also demanded the campaign provide a single example of proven election fraud in Milwaukee or Dane Counties — a question the campaign ignored.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Joy Reid calls for top 2 congressional Republicans to be stripped of positions after plot to overturn the election

Published

1 min ago

on

December 12, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid on Saturday called for the top two congressional Republicans to be stripped of their leadership positions after joining Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The effort was waged by 17 GOP attorneys general and 126 GOP members of the House of Representatives.

"I'm beginning to get the sense that the Seditious 17 and the Autocracy 126 are beginning realize how badly they screwed up," journalist Kurt Eichenwald tweeted Saturday.

"Thought it was just smart politics to join onto something calling for the disenfranchisement of millions. Too bad and too late. This is you, forever," he concluded.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

COVID claims the life of legendary Black country singer Charley Pride

Published

31 mins ago

on

December 12, 2020

By

Coronavirus has claimed the life of a pioneering Black musician in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

"Charley Pride, the pioneering black country singer known for such hits as 'Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'' and 'Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone,' has died from complications related to Covid-19, according to his publicist," Rolling Stone magazine reported Saturday.

"Born in Sledge, Mississippi, in 1934, Pride picked cotton, played baseball in the Negro league, worked in a smelting plant in Montana, and served in the U.S. Army before becoming country music’s first black superstar. He scored 52 Top 10 country hits, including 29 Number Ones, and was the first African-American performer to appear on the Grand Ole Opry stage since Deford Bailey made his debut in the 1920s. Pride became an Opry member in 1993. In 2000, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame," the magazine reported.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Michael Flynn’s sister sings ‘God Bless America’ at pro-Trump rally — and struggles to remember the words

Published

43 mins ago

on

December 12, 2020

By

At Saturday's Washington, D.C. rally of Trump supporters protesting the results of the election, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn took the stage, fresh off his pardon from the president and accompanied by his sister Barbara Redgate.

During the appearance, Redgate took the microphone and sang "God Bless America" to the crowd — although commenters on social media noticed that she appeared to struggle to remember the words.

At the lunatic “Stop The Steal” grift hate rally, Traitor Michael Flynn asked his sister to sing a song, she chose “God Bless America” and didn’t know the words. Says it all.pic.twitter.com/T4F8MyAx4c

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE