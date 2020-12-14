WSJ is acting like a ‘gutter internet publication’ in effort to smear Dr. Jill Biden and prop up Trump: Morning Joe
On Monday morning, the entire panel of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” piled on the Wall Street Journal for a controversial column the conservative paper ran over the weekend that attempted to diminish the accomplishments of incoming first lady Dr. Jill Biden — after four years of the Journal propping up Donald Trump who is leaving office with little positive to show for the past four years.
Co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski — as well as MSNBC regulars Rev. Al Sharpton and Kasie Hunt — scorched the paper for deigning to even run the column that began, “Madame First Lady—Mrs. Biden—Jill—kiddo: a bit of advice on what may seem like a small but I think is a not unimportant matter. Any chance you might drop the ‘Dr.’ before your name? ‘Dr. Jill Biden’ sounds and feels fraudulent, not to say a touch comic.”
After an obviously disgusted Brzezinski read excerpts from the column by Joseph Epstein — asking the paper’s editors: “What were you thinking?” — co-host Scarborough held up a piece written by editorial page editor Paul Gigot that made excuses for Donald Trump’s four years in office.
“Donald Trump borrowed Stalin’s ‘phrase enemy of the people’ to talk about the press,” Scarborough began. “Donald Trump actually applauded violence against the press, encouraged the violence against the press, and did anybody in Wall Street Journal get beaten up this weekend or have a Stalinist phrase thrown at them? I don’t think so.”
“Let’s see. Oh, how about this one: did anybody accuse you of murder?” the host said in reference to allegations by the president that Scarborough was behind the death of an aide when he was still in Congress. “Anybody accuse you of murder because that’s actually what Donald Trump did with me 11 times. You know anybody in your life, Paul, who died? Anybody ever worked for you who died? Because Donald Trump actually is still terrorizing the family of a woman who worked for me 20 years later and slandering her name. I’m just curious, did that happen to you, Paul, this weekend? Because if not, you should probably keep your mouth shut. “
With panelist Hunt comparing the treatment of Dr. Jill Biden by the paper with the delicate treatment of Melania Trump, Scarborough jumped back into the fray by lambasting the Journal.
“What happened with your stupid little article? Just like Trump, it’s a joke. It’s not even close, you’ve got a long way to go. If you’re going to ride this broken down pony into town, it’s going to be a long four years for you. There’s no comparison and you know it, so stop lying to your readers, stop acting like your readers are that stupid,” he exclaimed before saying the Journal was acting like a “gutter internet publication.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
GOP saboteurs are revving up their smear machine as Trump transforms into a shadow president
We are approaching the final days of Donald Trump's absurd post-election fight.
This article was originally published at Salon
After the Supreme Court delivered a sound rejection of the ridiculous case brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeking to overturn the election results late Friday, the 19 Republican state attorneys general and 126 House Republicans who made ridiculous fools of themselves by signing on to an amicus brief in support of the case kept a somewhat low profile over the weekend. There were a few who expressed their disappointment and pledged to carry on the fight, while a few thousand unhinged bitter-enders showed up for a rally in Washington as Trump whined and blubbered about as usual on Twitter. That was about it.
2020 Election
Attorney makes the case for indicting Trump for federal crimes even if he pardons himself
In a comprehensive column for the conservative Bulwark, attorney Philip Rotner examined the multiple legal perils Donald Trump is facing after he leaves office before suggesting federal authorities should indict the president -- if warranted -- even if he pardons himself.
Although it is only speculation at this point that the president will attempt to absolve himself of all federal crimes by bestowing a presidential pardon upon himself before leaving office, there is also speculation that he will resign and then Vice President Mike Pence would issue the pardon once he assumes the presidency -- if only briefly until President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.
2020 Election
Trump official says they will send results of ‘alternate slate of electors’ to Congress as Electoral College chooses Biden
On Monday, hours before the Electoral College was set to meet and formally confirm the election of Joe Biden, Trump administration adviser Stephen Miller told "Fox & Friends" that there would be an "alternate slate of electors" in the "contested" states that flipped from Trump to Biden.
"The only date in the Constitution is January 20th," said Miller. "So we have more than enough time to right the wrong of this fraudulent election result and certify Donald Trump as the winner of the election. As we speak, today, an alternate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote, and we're going to send those results up to Congress. This will ensure that all of our legal remedies will remain open. That means that if we win these cases in the courts, that we can direct that the alternate slate of electors be certified."