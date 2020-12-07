Quantcast
‘You should be swinging from a rope’: Michigan lawmaker gets lynching threats after grilling Rudy Giuliani

Published

4 mins ago

on

Michigan state Rep. Cynthia Johnson (Image via Michigan House Democrats).

On Monday, Fox 2 Detroit reported that Rep. Cynthia Johnson, a Democrat in the Michigan House of Representatives, has received racist death threats after defending the integrity of the election.

“Rep. Cynthia Johnson was among three Democrats on the House Oversight Committee that listened to testimony from several residents arguing they witnessed election fraud in the 2020 election in November,” reported Jack Nissen. “Johnson posted the audio recording on her Facebook page over the weekend, along with several other screenshots of her phone’s call log showing unanswered calls from cities around the country.”

One of the voicemails said, “You should be swinging from a (expletive) rope you Democrat.” Another, which she did not post publicly, said, “Your time is coming … from the (expletive) gallows you’ll be hanging.”

“So far, no credible accusations of election fraud have been found on any level large enough to overturn the election. That includes the 154,000 vote lead that President-elect Joe Biden has over President Donald Trump in Michigan,” continued the report. “However, Giuliani and Trump’s legal team have forged ahead with accusations of irregularities across the state. During a hearing last week, Giuliani interviewed witnesses during a bizarre hearing in Lansing, where lawmakers asked few questions of those taking the stand.”

During last week’s hearing, Johnson said Rudy Giuliani’s witnesses should have been sworn in before testifying before the committee.

“You’re allowing people to come in here and lie. And I know they’re lying,” Johnson remarked.

She later asked Giuliani if he considered himself and Trump to be “honest men.”

