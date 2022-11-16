Ron DeSantis dodges questions about 2024 'Republican civil war' with Trump: report
Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday dismissed speculation about his 2024 plans, one day after Donald Trump announced a third run for president.

CBS News reports DeSantis was asked about a potential "Republican civil war" between DeSantis and Trump in the 2024 GOP nomination battle.

"People just need to chill out a little bit on some of this stuff. I mean, seriously, we just ran an election," DeSantis said.

Republicans feared Trump's announcement could harm Herschel Walker's runoff election for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, where the Republican is challenging Sen. Raphael Warnock, but DeSantis sought to keep the spotlight on the Peach State until the Dec. 6 election.

"We have this Georgia runoff coming, which is very important for Republicans to win that Georgia runoff," DeSantis said.

He also implied a contrast between his results on election night and those of the GOP under Trump elsewhere.

"I know around the country Florida was kind of the biggest bright spot (for Republicans). It was not so bright in many other parts of the country. It was a substandard performance, given the dynamics that are at play," DeSantis said.

