'They're haunted': Trump allies reportedly fear his 2024 announcement will blow up GOP's chances in Georgia
Donald Trump's allies are reportedly worried about the effect of his 2024 bid on the upcoming Georgia Senate run-off election, where Republican Herschel Walker is facing off against incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock.

"I just spoke to a source who says it's all systems go," NBC News chief White House correspondent Kristen Welker told MSNBC on Friday. "That is certainly the public message that former President Trump is sending. He commented on this and said, 'what's the reason to delay?' However, there is a divide within Trumpworld."

"Some of his allies are saying he absolutely needs to go forward with this announcement, that any change in plans would look weak. There are some allies -- publically Jason Miller said this -- and then some privately allies are saying he should wait until after Georgia."

"They're haunted by the last Georgia run-off, where former President Trump was essentially calling the election results into question and they believe that may have depressed turnout," Welker explained. "So it's a little bit of deja vu. There is this divide in the backdrop as former President Trump seems to be inching closer to this announcement."

Republicans scored significant gains Tuesday in the House of Representatives and are expected to wrest control of the chamber from Democrats when the outstanding races are settled.

But the party had expected to more powerfully trounce President Joe Biden's Democrats and easily seize both the House and the Senate -- still undecided -- as well as some key governorships.

Instead, a number of candidates closely aligned with and endorsed by Trump failed to win in key races.

"Trumpy Republican candidates failed at the ballot box in states that were clearly winnable," the Wall Street Journal wrote.

Trump has hinted for months that he is ready to re-enter the fray, and recently indicated that he would make his plans official soon.

"Not to detract from tomorrow's very important, even critical election... I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida," he told a cheering crowd in Ohio earlier this week.

With additional reporting by AFP

