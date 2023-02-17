Retirements could cost Democrats a chance at keeping Senate majority in 2024

Several key senators are weighing retirement instead of running for re-election, and that could cost Democrats in an election where they must defend 23 seats compared to 11 for Republicans.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) announced her retirement this week, joining Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), while Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Jon Tester (D-MT) are considering retirement despite knowing Democrats would have a difficult time holding on to their seats in conservative states, reported CNN.

“It’s a commitment,” the 66-year-old Tester said of another campaign.

Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) may retire after treatment for prostate cancer, while 81-year-old Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said he would decide “at the appropriate time" whether to seek a fourth term, and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has set an April deadline for himself to decide on seeking a second term.

“People understand that every action has a consequence, and you accept the consequences for the actions that you think are right,” said the 75-year-old Romney, who could face a primary challenge from the right. “If I run, I’ll win.”

Newly independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema would complicate the Democratic path to keeping the majority if she chooses to run in a three-way race in Arizona against Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego and a Republican candidate -- who could be failed gubernatorial candidate and election conspiracist Kari Lake.

“I’ve just said to any of our candidates or potential candidates in 2024, that you got to talk about the future, not the past,” said Senate minority whip John Thune (R-ND), “and I think if you’re building your campaign around the theme of a stolen election, that’s not a winning strategy. We’ve seen that. So if she does decide to do it again, I think she’s gonna have to talk about the things that are on the hearts and minds of American people.”