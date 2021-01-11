At least 25 domestic terrorism investigations opened on Trump's Capitol rioters -- including US soldiers

Americans who staged the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday are now falling under the category of domestic terrorism, USA Today reported.

Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) revealed that he spoke with Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and was told about the number.

"At least 25 domestic terrorism cases have been opened as a result of the assault on the Capitol," he said.

"A Defense official who was informed about the call initially confirmed that the cases involved troops but later corrected that statement," the report said. "The official said some troops – active and reserve duty – may have been involved in the riot, and the military will investigate them as necessary."



"There is concern that military members may have been involved in the riot," the official explained.

Thus far five people, including two police officers, have died. Several dozen officers were injured.

