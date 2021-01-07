Lindsey Graham knocks 25th Amendment push to remove Trump: 'I do not believe that's appropriate at this point'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Thursday said that he opposed a push to use the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Graham spoke to reporters a day after the president inspired a group of insurgents to storm the U.S. Capitol.

"As to the 25th Amendment, I do not believe that is appropriate at this point," Graham said. "I'm looking for a peaceful transfer of power. I'm looking for the next 14 days to reset and when we hand off power in a traditional sense by it being a peaceful transfer."

According to Graham, "the transition is going well."

Watch the video below.

Lindsey Graham: "As to the 25th Amendment being invoked, I do not believe that's appropriate at this point. I'm looking for a peaceful transfer of power." https://t.co/FSUmVKeupb pic.twitter.com/HWiNGZeGAm

— Bloomberg (@business) January 7, 2021