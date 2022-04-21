Kellyanne Conway lashes out at the media: ‘I was a lot nicer to people than they were to me’

Kellyanne Conway took shots at unnamed reporters during a panel discussion at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

The Washington, D.C.-based think tank hosted Donald Trump's former senior White House aide on Wednesday, and she defended her public service and the former president's communication through social media, which largely ended after Facebook and Twitter banned him in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

"Whether you liked it or not, the fact is that people received instantly and for free a presidential communication and it cut out the middleman and the middleman did not like it," Conway said. "But a lot of Americans did because they don't have to pay money to go to a fundraiser, they don't have to know someone who knows someone to get them the information, it's right there, and if you don't like it, you could change the channel."

Conway then complained about coverage of her family, which began after her husband George Conway emerged as a conservative Trump critic and her teenage daughter posted criticism of her mother's White House role on social media.

"How did I deal with it?" Conway said. "I was a lot nicer to people than they were to me, and to my family, that's for sure, that will never change. Some of you are in that room and we know that, we see you, and it is completely inappropriate to become so personal to people who are just trying to do your job.





