Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis rips Florida Republicans for punishing Disney: 'Ron DeSantis is over the line'

Donald Trump's former campaign attorney Jenna Ellis ripped Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and GOP legislators for their punitive acts against the Walt Disney World Company.
Legislators voted 23-16 this week to remove Disney from its self-governing status after the company criticized the state's Parental Rights in Education law, or the so-called "don't say gay" law, and the conservative Ellis said the move was inappropriate, reported Newsweek.
"As much as I disagree with Disney’s corporate statement, they have a right to speak and support or not support legislation without government consequences," Ellis said. "Their customers have a right to react with their dollars. DeSantis is over the line here."
As much as I disagree with Disney\u2019s corporate statement, they have a right to speak and support or not support legislation without government consequences. Their customers have a right to react with their dollars. DeSantis is over the line here.— Jenna Ellis (@Jenna Ellis) 1650488857
The Newsmax contributor wondered what would happen if California Gov. Gavin Newsom took action against Chick-fil-A, and she said the Constitution was clear on the matter.
"They are entitled to the government not retaliating for exercising a constitutionally protected right," Ellis tweeted.