'Not fit for humanity': Disgraced crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried is being held in an infamous jail
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. (AFP Photo)

Disgraced crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried is being held in a jail in the Bahamas that's known for its poor conditions -- so poor that a a warden described it as “not fit for humanity," the New York Post reports.

Bankman-Fried is being held in Fox Hill Prison after failing to get bail while fighting extradition to the U.S. The prison is the only correctional facility in the region. As the Post points out, the prison was the focus of a report last year by the US Department of State which looked into possible human rights violations, including violence and abuse by staff.

“Inmates removed human waste by bucket,” the government report noted.

“Some inmates developed bedsores from lying on bare ground,” the report said, adding that condition included “overcrowding, poor nutrition, inadequate sanitation, and inadequate medical care.”

“Sanitation was a general problem, and cells were infested with rats, maggots, and insects,” the report noted.

Bankman-Fried faces criminal charges in the United States, including securities fraud, campaign finance violations and money laundering, over the collapse of his FTX crypto exchange.

