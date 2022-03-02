'Prized' mega-yacht owned by Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov seized by German authorities: Forbes

Billionaire Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov had his 512-foot mega-yacht Dilbar seized by authorities in Germany, two days after he was sanctioned by the European Union, Forbes reported Wednesday.

The magazine described the $600 million ship as "one of his prized possessions."

"At 15,917 tons, it's the world's largest motor yacht by gross tonnage, and is typically manned by a crew of 96 people. Dilbar boasts the largest swimming pool ever installed on a yacht as well as two helicopter pads, a sauna, a beauty salon, and a gym. Its plush interiors have more than 1,000 sofa cushions and it can host up to 24 people in 12 suites," Forbes reported. "One of the earliest investors in Facebook along with fellow billionaire Yuri Milner, Usmanov also owns extensive real estate assets in the West, ranging from two estates in the UK—Beechwood House in London and Sutton Place in Surrey, valued at a combined $280 million—to luxury homes in Munich, Germany; Lausanne, Switzerland; Monaco; and Sardinia."

On Tuesday, the magazine published the location of 32 yachts suspected of being owned by Russian oligarchs.